What You Should Know About Canned Sardines Before Stocking Up
Having some canned seafood in your pantry is never a bad idea. Sardines are an especially great option; packed with health benefits, they're a convenient source of affordable protein. But before you pile your cart high with tins on your next grocery run, arm yourself with a little knowledge about these delicious little guys and why you should or shouldn't fill your cupboard.
It's no secret that adding more fish to your diet is a good thing. According to the FDA, a healthy diet rich in seafood is good for the heart and good for the developing brains of children, among other things. Certain fish are better choices than others, and luckily, canned sardines are one of the options on the FDA's list of "best choices" which means they are less likely to be high in mercury.
While all this is great news for sardine lovers, there is a downside. Specifically, the high sodium and purine contents. The excess salt has the potential to cause problems for people with high blood pressure, and the high purines, compounds that break down into uric acid, may lead to ailments like gout and kidney stones. If you are sensitive to any of these conditions, you may want to steer clear, or at least limit, canned sardines. If you have any doubts, consider checking with your doctor to make sure canned sardines are a safe way for you to increase the amount of seafood in your diet so you can reap the many benefits.
How to enjoy canned your sardine bountty
There are simple ways to fix things when you add too much salt in the food you're cooking, and the same can be said with canned sardines, although you have a better chance of a less salty can of fish if you go for sardines packed in water instead of oil or sauce. That being said, you don't necessarily need to avoid canned sardines for less salty seafood options as long as you don't mind putting a little effort into dealing with the issue. You can reduce some of the saltiness by rinsing them really well in cold water before using them.
With that handled, there are plenty of tips and tricks for eating canned sardines like a pro, from opting for fish packed in oil rather than water for more flavor and layering them on crispy crostini paired with a delicate condiment. Of course, you always want to buy high-quality products whenever canned fish is involved, but as long as you are dealing with good sardines, you can eat them straight from the can, mix them into a salad, serve them in a sauce, or even fry them for a crispy treat. The options are endless and are limited only by your taste buds and your creativity — so season and stock up to your heart's desire.