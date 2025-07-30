What You Should Know About Canned Sardines Before Stocking Up

Having some canned seafood in your pantry is never a bad idea. Sardines are an especially great option; packed with health benefits, they're a convenient source of affordable protein. But before you pile your cart high with tins on your next grocery run, arm yourself with a little knowledge about these delicious little guys and why you should or shouldn't fill your cupboard.

It's no secret that adding more fish to your diet is a good thing. According to the FDA, a healthy diet rich in seafood is good for the heart and good for the developing brains of children, among other things. Certain fish are better choices than others, and luckily, canned sardines are one of the options on the FDA's list of "best choices" which means they are less likely to be high in mercury.

While all this is great news for sardine lovers, there is a downside. Specifically, the high sodium and purine contents. The excess salt has the potential to cause problems for people with high blood pressure, and the high purines, compounds that break down into uric acid, may lead to ailments like gout and kidney stones. If you are sensitive to any of these conditions, you may want to steer clear, or at least limit, canned sardines. If you have any doubts, consider checking with your doctor to make sure canned sardines are a safe way for you to increase the amount of seafood in your diet so you can reap the many benefits.