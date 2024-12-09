Give Your Banh Mi A Seafood Twist With A Flavor-Packed Canned Ingredient

The banh mi is one of the ultimate dish templates. Employ the best bread for the sandwich — a specialized rice-flour crispy take on the baguette — and you have a vessel for many fillings. While delicious candidates like grilled pork, chicken, meatballs, and cold cuts are the best-known protein stars in the U.S., they're only the tip of the iceberg with banh mi.

In Vietnam, sardines are also a popular sandwich component — many vendors have stacks of cans on hand. Most often, the processed fish are held in a flavorful spicy tomato sauce, upping the bold taste. No cooking is necessary, as the seafood product is ready to eat; just use a utensil to fill it into the bread.

Plus, the savory, salty tones of sardines are a natural complement to the bright pickled vegetables, cilantro, and spicy mayo that typically accompany the sandwich. With a few products procured, the banh mi variant that can easily come together in the home kitchen.