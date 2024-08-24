The Beloved Restaurant Behind Costco's $90 Frozen Pizza Trio

Costco is known for its budget-friendly food court items. Where else can you purchase a huge slice of pizza for only $1.99? Well, it turns out that the store offers a more expensive pizza option as well. The grocer also sells a $90 3-pack of pizzas from the pizzeria chain Giordano's.

Now, you may be thinking, "$90? That is way too much money for three pizzas!" The cost averages out to $30 a pie. But these aren't just regular pizzas with crust, tomato sauce, and cheese. They are special pizzas of the Chicago deep-dish variety from a tried-and-tested brand, two of which have meaty toppings.

Deep-dish pizza is a staple in Chicago and tourists are often left looking for a way to take the savory dish home, as it is not as common in other places around the world. Giordano's is known for its take on this regional food and has been heralded as one of the best pizza spots. And being served from the freezer doesn't change a thing. Reviewers on the Costco website praise the pizza product for its strong flavor and crispy crust, and some even say that they have already ordered it for a second time. Curious to give this notorious pizza place a try? Here's everything you need to know about the chain and why the price at Costco is a good deal.

