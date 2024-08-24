The Beloved Restaurant Behind Costco's $90 Frozen Pizza Trio
Costco is known for its budget-friendly food court items. Where else can you purchase a huge slice of pizza for only $1.99? Well, it turns out that the store offers a more expensive pizza option as well. The grocer also sells a $90 3-pack of pizzas from the pizzeria chain Giordano's.
Now, you may be thinking, "$90? That is way too much money for three pizzas!" The cost averages out to $30 a pie. But these aren't just regular pizzas with crust, tomato sauce, and cheese. They are special pizzas of the Chicago deep-dish variety from a tried-and-tested brand, two of which have meaty toppings.
Deep-dish pizza is a staple in Chicago and tourists are often left looking for a way to take the savory dish home, as it is not as common in other places around the world. Giordano's is known for its take on this regional food and has been heralded as one of the best pizza spots. And being served from the freezer doesn't change a thing. Reviewers on the Costco website praise the pizza product for its strong flavor and crispy crust, and some even say that they have already ordered it for a second time. Curious to give this notorious pizza place a try? Here's everything you need to know about the chain and why the price at Costco is a good deal.
Giordano's is a Chicago staple known for deep dish pizza
When you step foot in Chicago, deep-dish pizza is only ever a few steps away. Given the food's popularity, there are several options for restaurants that serve the popular dish, but Giorando's comes recommended and carries a rich history in the city. The restaurant was founded in 1974, but the family recipe dates back over 200 years ago in northern Italy as a dish known as Italian Easter Pie. The meal is commonly served at the end of Lent and resembles a double-crusted quiche filled with cheese, meats, and eggs. However, the Giordano matriarch adjusted the recipe to resemble a pizza.
Doing so is quite simple. A Giordano's deep dish pizza starts with a high-sided thick and flakey crust. It is then stuffed with mozzarella cheese and any additional toppings. A second pie crust is layered on top, followed by a generous serving of pizza sauce. The restaurant also offers the lesser-known Chicago tavern-style pizza. Instead of being extra thick and stuffed with fillings, this pizza is served on a thin crust and is traditionally sliced into rectangles.
While Giordano's is most known for setting up shop in Illinois, where it has 46 locations, there are also a few other storefronts scattered throughout the United States. The pizzeria can be found in Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ohio.
Why the $90 trio at Costco is a steal
Since we've established the notoriety of Giordano's, it's time to discuss Costco's deal. Deep-dish pizzas are huge and require more ingredients than traditional pizzas. The tall crust creates a two-to-three-inch wall for the toppings, which are piled high. Therefore, the dish tends to be more expensive than the average pie. Costco's $89.99 listing comes with three different 10" deep-dish stuffed pizzas from the pizzeria: a cheese pizza, a pepperoni pizza, and a sausage pizza. Now, if you were to purchase a trio from Giordano's website, it would set you back $109.99. Both Costco and the website offer free shipping, but there is still a $20 difference.
Costco is known for being budget-friendly, from its inexpensive but massive pies to its brand-name pantry items. The store also limits the variety they offer of each product to keep the price down, but Giordano's is different. When you purchase the trio from the store, you are locked into the three specific pizzas whereas when you purchase from the restaurant, you can customize your trio. That means anybody who is vegetarian can opt for three cheese pizzas or can spice up their variety with a spinach pizza. So, the price difference makes sense. And if you're not a picky eater, you can save big at Costco while still taking a beloved piece of Chicago home with you!