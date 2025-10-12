White Vinegar Vs Apple Cider Vinegar: Which Is The Absolute Best For Cleaning Your Kitchen?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although we love a good disinfectant, it's also great to liberate oneself from Big Bleach once in a while. Those harsh commercial chemical cleaners can pose respiratory risks, they can considerably irritate your skin, and, superficially, their stains are paradoxically rivaled by little more than red wine — before the potential club soda remedy. That isn't to say that what most folks consider more natural cleansers aren't without their downsides, but being that common swaps like white and apple cider vinegar are actually edible, we just feel a little more comfortable dousing some of our home's most vulnerable areas with the stuff. But that doesn't mean that these vinegar varieties are interchangeable for all of your scrubbing, buffing, and degreasing needs.

Although you can use both white vinegar and apple cider vinegar for cleaning your kitchen, you're probably going to have an easier time with the former. For one, it's clear, so, while you should still test it on unobtrusive parts of textiles you wish to protect, it's considerably less likely to stain than the sepia-hued botanical compound. White vinegar is also far from unscented, but its odor is arguably more neutral, and even more cleaner-coded, than the titular bouquet of an apple cider vinegar, astringent as it may be. And, fruit devotees aside, odds are that you likely have white vinegar kicking around the house already, so you can start using it today and save the apple cider vinegar for your homemade ketchup. And if you don't, it tends to be cheaper than its fruity counterpart, so literally pouring it down the drain is less likely to sting.