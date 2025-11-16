The Trader Joe's Pasta That Makes Even Lazy Meals Taste Gourmet

Pasta has a natural duality, simultaneously acting as the base of every college student's lazy, casual budget meals and the star of the show at many gourmet restaurants when topped with miso brown butter or truffle sauce. The simplicity of the Italian egg dish makes it versatile — and the variety of pasta shapes makes it even more so. One specific pasta shape (imported from small-town Italy straight to the shelves of Trader Joe's) carries a kind of elegance with it that can elevate even your simplest meals to feel like they were crafted by Michelin-star chefs. So, what is this magical item? Pappardelle pasta nests.

The pasta, which you can find at the quirky grocery chain for $3.49 a bag, are totally organic and made with durum wheat semolina. It's dried and divided into small nests to make portioning the thick pasta easy, meaning the only steps you have to follow are boiling it for 12 to 13 minutes and picking a sauce and toppings. It might not seem much different from other pastas on the surface, but pappardelle is renowned for a couple of reasons. For one thing, the thickness of the flat strands lends itself to a wonderfully chewy bite. The large surface area of the pasta is also great for thicker, hearty sauces, such as meat-heavy Bolognese or a vegetarian mushroom sauce, since it can hold the weight of the sauce and absorb the flavor in a way that thinner pastas, such as spaghetti or capellini, can't.