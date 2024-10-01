The Pasta And Wine That Pair Perfectly With Bolognese Sauce

While some chefs opt for a twisted fusilli, or the classic choice of tagliatelle, which pasta noodle is really the best to pair with a hearty bolognese sauce? To find out how to craft the perfect plate of this tomato-based delight, we spoke with Rosanna Scotto and her daughter Jenna Ruggiero, the co-owners of the famous Tuscan restaurant Fresco by Scotto, to find out from the experts.

Advertisement

At Fresco by Scotto, the bolognese sauce is a rich veal and chicken ragu. For the chefs here, opting for a pasta shape beyond the conventional is a choice that they swear is the perfect complement to their sauce. "We pair our famous bolognese sauce with pappardelle," Ruggiero says. These long-ribboned noodles come from Tuscany and are the perfect pairing for the rich, meaty sauces known in the region thanks to their wide surface. Simply put, pappardelle are the perfect canvas for a hearty helping of meat sauce like a classic bolognese. "The wide, flat surface allows the sauce to evenly coat the pasta," Ruggiero explain. Once this dish is complete, it's time to find the perfect wine to pair with the dish. According to Ruggiero, you should reach for a Barolo red.

Advertisement