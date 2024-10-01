The Pasta And Wine That Pair Perfectly With Bolognese Sauce
While some chefs opt for a twisted fusilli, or the classic choice of tagliatelle, which pasta noodle is really the best to pair with a hearty bolognese sauce? To find out how to craft the perfect plate of this tomato-based delight, we spoke with Rosanna Scotto and her daughter Jenna Ruggiero, the co-owners of the famous Tuscan restaurant Fresco by Scotto, to find out from the experts.
At Fresco by Scotto, the bolognese sauce is a rich veal and chicken ragu. For the chefs here, opting for a pasta shape beyond the conventional is a choice that they swear is the perfect complement to their sauce. "We pair our famous bolognese sauce with pappardelle," Ruggiero says. These long-ribboned noodles come from Tuscany and are the perfect pairing for the rich, meaty sauces known in the region thanks to their wide surface. Simply put, pappardelle are the perfect canvas for a hearty helping of meat sauce like a classic bolognese. "The wide, flat surface allows the sauce to evenly coat the pasta," Ruggiero explain. Once this dish is complete, it's time to find the perfect wine to pair with the dish. According to Ruggiero, you should reach for a Barolo red.
The one wine that pairs best with a bolognese
When it comes to a bolognese sauce, this rich dish will pair best with a bold, acidic wine that can cleanse the palate thoroughly between each bite, so each forkful is a fresh slice of savory heaven. For that reason, co-owner of Fresco by Scotto Jenna Ruggiero swears by complementing the dish with this one particular unique red wine. "It [bolognese] goes well with a hearty Barolo," Ruggiero says.
Made from 100% Nebbiolo grapes, this robust Italian wine is known for its strong, well-rounded flavor profile, which helps it stack up against even the heartiest of dishes. The DOC label on this wine means it has to age in barrels for a minimum of three years, which makes for a rounder, more flavorful wine. This combination of refined qualities has made everyone from Italian royalty to sommeliers alike declare a Barolo their favorite of all Italian wines. So, if you see this on the menu at an Italian restaurant, don't think twice before ordering this. Of course, that's a matter of opinion, so if you have yet to give this wine a try, why not order it along with a pappardelle bolognese and see how it feels?