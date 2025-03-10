The Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Pasta Sauce We Wish They'd Bring Back

A huge part of the draw of shopping at the quirky, West Coast-founded grocery store that is Trader Joe's is the unique private-label items that you just can't find anywhere else, from their Hold the Cone mini ice cream cones to their sweet potato or cauliflower gnocchi. And yet, many of the best Trader Joe's products are merely spins on pre-existing frozen meals, dips, and sauces that nevertheless manage to distinguish themselves and earn the love of regular customers — making it all the more heartbreaking when the brand discontinues them. Such was the case with TJ's Arrabbiata pasta sauce, a spicy Italian red sauce that was discontinued in 2022.

The sauce gets its name from the Italian word for "angry," a reference to its somewhat intense heat thanks to a healthy dose of red pepper flakes, aka dried and crushed red chili peppers. However, the Trader Joe's version reportedly had a somewhat mild spice level, making it easy for customers with a high spice tolerance to customize in their kitchens with additional red pepper flakes while still making it palatable for those who couldn't handle the heat. Why it was discontinued is anyone's guess — supply chain issues and a lack of sales have been floated as unconfirmed possibilities — but fans were certainly sad to see it go.