Why Some Shoppers Suggest Avoiding Asparagus At Costco

Asparagus is known for causing stinky bathroom side effects for some people, which is enough to keep them away from the veggie as is. But if you're a Costco shopper who happens to enjoy asparagus, you should stay away, as shoppers give the big box store's bagged offering two thumbs down and a resolute rating to hold your nose around it.

In a Costco thread on Reddit, customers mentioned how they bought a bagged asparagus bunch on Costco that looked fine in the store. But after they opened it at home, their kitchen was filled with a rotten, foul stench. Other customers agreed that certain types of veggies bought from the retailer seem to go bad right away, with shoppers also sharing similar experiences with bagged Brussels sprouts and green beans bought from the retailer. So what gives? Generally, asparagus has a reputation for not staying fresh for long, and may last as little as three days in the fridge. Your best bet for great taste is to buy locally grown, in-season asparagus, whether it's from a farmers market or local grocer, as it's not clear where Costco sources its asparagus. Luckily, Costco has a well-known stellar return policy. The store will accept a return of that stinky asparagus and seems to have no limit to when you have to bring it back. Though we suggest for your own sake you don't hold onto smelly asparagus for all that long.