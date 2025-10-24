Never Store Wet Produce In Your Fridge. Here's Why

Most of us don't spend too much time thinking about how to properly store produce in the fridge, but it's something that should be taken seriously. Incorrectly using the crisper drawers and using the wrong containers are storage mistakes that can ruin your food. Additionally, it can be tempting to wash your fruits and vegetables before putting them in the fridge, especially to get ahead on prep time, but you might want to think twice. Chowhound spoke exclusively with Megan McCarthy, edible garden chef and Have a Plant ambassador for the Foundation for Fresh Produce, and her advice is to avoid putting wet produce in the fridge.

"Excess moisture is the enemy of freshness," she says. "When produce sits wet in the fridge, that trapped moisture creates a humid microclimate that encourages mold, bacterial growth, and faster decay." She notes that delicate produce with thin skins or leafy surfaces is the most sensitive. That includes berries, leafy greens and herbs, stone fruits, and mushrooms. These absorb moisture easily or have high water content, so any dampness accelerates spoilage. "Think of it like this: Produce 'breathes,' and too much moisture suffocates it," says McCarthy.