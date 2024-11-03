The Difference Between Cleveland And Cincinnati's Signature Hot Dog Styles
American cuisine is a fascinating melting pot of flavors. And if there's one dish to pick for sheer regional variety, then the hot dog makes for a strong case. From sea to shining sea, the dish packs in local flourishes, fusing sausages with cuisines from around the world. Just take a look at how the Chicago-style hot dog was born or what distinguishes the unique Hawaiian-style hot dog.
In Ohio, hot dog culture runs especially prevalent, hence the two major cities each offering their own regional style. Venture to Cincinnati, and you'll find the chili dog reigns supreme. It's piled high with cheddar cheese and served with raw onions and yellow mustard in classic Coney Island style. It's a sloppy delight that hits — you'll even want to eat it with a fork and knife.
Meanwhile, Cleveland does hot dogs completely differently, turning to smoky flavors instead. Lovingly referred to as "The Polish Boy," the offering from this city features a garlicky kielbasa with barbecue sauce, fries, and coleslaw. As a result, picking a favorite between the two is completely pointless; the two styles of hot dogs offer as large of a contrast as it comes.
The Cleveland hot dog fuses Polish and barbecue tradition
Cleveland's Polish Boy melds together two different cuisines: Polish sausage-making and barbecue. As opposed to the beef base of the Cincinnati style, this hot dog employs a pork-beef mix, flavored with spices, and cured to an especially smoky state. Such a distinct sausage arrived in the area over a century prior, by way of Polish immigrants.
Meanwhile, the fries, coleslaw, barbecue sauce, and occasional hot sauce garnished on top first appeared at barbecue restaurants. The precise origins are unknown, but most believe the mix started during the 1940s, by way of popular smoked meat institutions. The hot dog style has perpetuated in the city since, enjoyed in many beloved establishments.
Furthermore, Cleveland dips into another piece of hot dog history with stadium mustard, a unique condiment served at the city's ballpark. Since about the 1920s, it has a distinct brown mustard flavor that lends hot dogs a nice bite. Although not necessarily found on the Polish Boy, this mustard variety cements the city's hot dog status.
Expect a scoop of chili atop the Cincinnati hot dog
Meanwhile, in not-too-distant Cincinnati, a home-grown version of the chili dog is the local favorite. The dish comes with an all-beef sausage topped with a beef-based chili, distinctly flavored with warm spices like cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, allspice, and cocoa. Some raw chopped onions and mustard add a hit of color and spice. And to round out the rendition, there's an enormous amount of long cheddar shreds — a distinct Cincinnati flair.
A beloved regional take on the Coney dog, this eye-catching dish can be found mainly at local chili parlors, several hundred of which dot the city. It's a Midwestern favorite that descends from Greek and Macedonian influences, which owe to the unique spice mix of the meat sauce. Some may bite in and feel surprised it's not the same as a spicy slow-cooker beef chili; the flavors lean more sweet and mild. Yet such a comforting appeal encapsulates the magic of the Cincinnati Coney. After all, enjoying one in an old-timey chili parlor is a transportive experience.