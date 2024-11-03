The Difference Between Cleveland And Cincinnati's Signature Hot Dog Styles

American cuisine is a fascinating melting pot of flavors. And if there's one dish to pick for sheer regional variety, then the hot dog makes for a strong case. From sea to shining sea, the dish packs in local flourishes, fusing sausages with cuisines from around the world. Just take a look at how the Chicago-style hot dog was born or what distinguishes the unique Hawaiian-style hot dog.

In Ohio, hot dog culture runs especially prevalent, hence the two major cities each offering their own regional style. Venture to Cincinnati, and you'll find the chili dog reigns supreme. It's piled high with cheddar cheese and served with raw onions and yellow mustard in classic Coney Island style. It's a sloppy delight that hits — you'll even want to eat it with a fork and knife.

Meanwhile, Cleveland does hot dogs completely differently, turning to smoky flavors instead. Lovingly referred to as "The Polish Boy," the offering from this city features a garlicky kielbasa with barbecue sauce, fries, and coleslaw. As a result, picking a favorite between the two is completely pointless; the two styles of hot dogs offer as large of a contrast as it comes.