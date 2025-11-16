The Affordable Kitchen Fix Joanna Gaines Swears By To Make 2000s Homes Look Modern

While hardware is a fun way to express personal taste, it also has to work well with the existing cabinetry and kitchen style. Many early 2000s kitchen cabinets are light-stained wood, and in this case, you might consider opting for sleek, stainless hardware. This keeps the style simple and silver goes with just about anything. Similarly, black hardware could also work. Brass or gold hardware was popular a few years ago, but that design trend is on its way out , so it could make light wood cabinets look more dated.

For a bolder look, choose patterned hardware to give more of an identity to the space. For example, if you live near the beach and want to bring blue hues into your home, Biaungdo's blue-patterned knobs feature a fun design that will subtly tie the ocean into the space, and they're $12 for 12 knobs. They would also add a little brightness to darker wood cabinetry. Or, keep it simpler with brushed nickel handles; Ravinte offers a 30-pack for around $20.

Don't be afraid to mix and match the hardware styles by adding knobs to the cabinets and pull handles to the drawers. As long as the patterns or colors complement one another, it's fine to use both. Plus, it's another easy way to build contrast and modernity in your kitchen. If you're in a rental, you can even use adhesive cabinet handles to bring a fresh look to the space without a permanent change.