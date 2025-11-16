The Affordable Kitchen Fix Joanna Gaines Swears By To Make 2000s Homes Look Modern
If you want to upgrade your kitchen but don't have the budget for an expensive renovation, don't stress — small details can make a big difference. Cabinetry is the most expensive part of a kitchen renovation, but to give those older cabinets a quick facelift, simply switch out the hardware for a much less expensive way to breathe new life into your space and make older kitchens look more modern.
New hardware is one of those secrets that even design expert Joanna Gaines swears by. "I think that hardware plays such a huge part in the style of a space," Gaines told PureWow. Besides adding an updated feel, it also lets you infuse your own style and creativity into the kitchen. It's an easy way to add a subtle pattern or a pop of color. To keep the upgrade simple, you should use the existing holes; replace knobs with knobs and handles with handles. You can, however, take the extra step of filling the existing holes with putty and starting over with a completely new hardware look, though it takes a little more elbow grease.
How to choose the right hardware look for your cabinets
While hardware is a fun way to express personal taste, it also has to work well with the existing cabinetry and kitchen style. Many early 2000s kitchen cabinets are light-stained wood, and in this case, you might consider opting for sleek, stainless hardware. This keeps the style simple and silver goes with just about anything. Similarly, black hardware could also work. Brass or gold hardware was popular a few years ago, but that design trend is on its way out , so it could make light wood cabinets look more dated.
For a bolder look, choose patterned hardware to give more of an identity to the space. For example, if you live near the beach and want to bring blue hues into your home, Biaungdo's blue-patterned knobs feature a fun design that will subtly tie the ocean into the space, and they're $12 for 12 knobs. They would also add a little brightness to darker wood cabinetry. Or, keep it simpler with brushed nickel handles; Ravinte offers a 30-pack for around $20.
Don't be afraid to mix and match the hardware styles by adding knobs to the cabinets and pull handles to the drawers. As long as the patterns or colors complement one another, it's fine to use both. Plus, it's another easy way to build contrast and modernity in your kitchen. If you're in a rental, you can even use adhesive cabinet handles to bring a fresh look to the space without a permanent change.