Add Handles To Kitchen Drawers And Cabinets With One Simple Solution (No Installation Required)
According to St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Data, rental housing has been on an upward trend since the early 2000s, with larger increases following 2020. While advantages such as on-site maintenance are often available for rental properties, there are also plenty of disadvantages, especially when it comes to updating your kitchen. Without the ability to choose your appliances or update lackluster cabinetry, it can be hard to feel truly at home.
Fortunately, there are lots of renter-friendly ways to update your kitchen cabinets without paint, screws, or nails — just take a look at adhesive door handles and drawer pulls. These Self-Adhesive Barrel Knurled Cabinet Handles by Westablize come in a 12-pack for around $45 on Amazon, and they're available in bright gold or solid black to go with most decor styles. Since many standard rental apartment cabinets don't have decorative handles to begin with, these adhesive handles can make the space look more finished.
Adding hardware like this gives your cabinets a polished look, adds a touch of refinement, and reduces the number of times you need to touch the actual cabinets, keeping them cleaner. They also take just minutes to install, as you simply need to peel the protective layer from the adhesive backing, stick them to your doors and drawers, and let the adhesive cure for a bit to ensure they're secure. When using the handles for the first time, do a gentle test pull to ensure they're adhered properly.
Tips for perfect hardware placement and other finishing touches
When choosing adhesive cabinet pulls for your kitchen, be sure to read descriptions and reviews thoroughly to ensure the handles can be removed from the cabinets without causing damage. Permanent or semi-permanent adhesives may take stain, paint, or even part of the laminate coating with them when you try to remove them upon moving out. You can also test this by sticking a handle to the inside of the door for a few days before removing it to see if it comes away cleanly.
It's also very important to use precision during the installation. Though they're peel-and-stick, ensuring they're aligned with each other will give your kitchen a sleek, uniform look. You might even double up on installing your handles with another project, like giving your refrigerator a makeover with temporary wallpaper. Since you'll be measuring and cutting anyway, you can create a template to help you install your cabinet handles with as much precision as possible.
Once finished, you can add more renter-friendly finishing touches to your kitchen while you're waiting for the adhesive to cure. Small area rugs add brightness and protect your feet from the cold linoleum floor. A pretty curtain on a tension rod is an easy way to hide an unsightly dishwasher, and a colorful vase provides an elegant place to store things like ladles and whisks. Use adhesive strips to add some thrifted art to the area above your sideboard or mini coffee bar as a finishing touch.