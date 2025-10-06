Add Handles To Kitchen Drawers And Cabinets With One Simple Solution (No Installation Required)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

According to St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Data, rental housing has been on an upward trend since the early 2000s, with larger increases following 2020. While advantages such as on-site maintenance are often available for rental properties, there are also plenty of disadvantages, especially when it comes to updating your kitchen. Without the ability to choose your appliances or update lackluster cabinetry, it can be hard to feel truly at home.

Fortunately, there are lots of renter-friendly ways to update your kitchen cabinets without paint, screws, or nails — just take a look at adhesive door handles and drawer pulls. These Self-Adhesive Barrel Knurled Cabinet Handles by Westablize come in a 12-pack for around $45 on Amazon, and they're available in bright gold or solid black to go with most decor styles. Since many standard rental apartment cabinets don't have decorative handles to begin with, these adhesive handles can make the space look more finished.

Adding hardware like this gives your cabinets a polished look, adds a touch of refinement, and reduces the number of times you need to touch the actual cabinets, keeping them cleaner. They also take just minutes to install, as you simply need to peel the protective layer from the adhesive backing, stick them to your doors and drawers, and let the adhesive cure for a bit to ensure they're secure. When using the handles for the first time, do a gentle test pull to ensure they're adhered properly.