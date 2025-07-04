5 Quick Ways To Make Vegan Tacos More Exciting

Tacos are one of life's great joys, offering an extensive array of options that cater to virtually every diet and palate. While there is no shortage of taco ingredients for carnivores, like carnitas, lobster, and chorizo (and don't forget the creamy cheeses and delicious sauces to top everything off), vegan tacos are often underinspired and left with basic ingredients like grilled or sautéed veggies. But while grilled vegetables are delicious and healthy, they aren't exactly the most innovative option.

The tortillas are the easy part, since the typical ingredients in flour tortillas are flour, baking soda, salt, oil, and water. However, you want to ensure that you aren't getting tortillas that have been cooked in lard. The same goes for corn tortillas, which replace the flour with masa. The tricky part is finding the best ways to fill your tortillas so you get delicious, satisfying tacos that hit all the notes of a complete meatless meal. Luckily, vegan cuisine has some incredible options that are not only easy to work with but also offer delicious and creative ways to elevate plant-based tacos.