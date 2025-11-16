The Hands-Down Best Frozen Dessert At Costco Is A Kirkland Classic
Costco's store-brand, Kirkland, has a lot to offer when it comes to high-quality, affordable, super-tasty snacks, meals, and beverages. For example, some of the brand's most popular dessert options are tasty classics, including its giant apple and pumpkin pies that shoppers can't get enough of (if you like Costco's apple pie, try this hack to make it even better). For a frozen treat that knocks your socks off, do yourself a favor and pick up a box of Costco's Kirkland vanilla ice cream. It might seem hard to believe that plain vanilla can taste so good, but trust us when we say you haven't had good vanilla ice cream until you've tried this creamy cold indulgence.
In a Chowhound ranking of the best frozen desserts from Costco, Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream came in first place. The Chowhound taste-tester evaluated various frozen desserts from Costco based on three factors: flavor, texture, and overall enjoyment. This included how memorable it was and whether they wanted to keep eating it. The vanilla ice cream is described as having a "smoothness to the texture that feels silkier with each spoonful." Moreover, the pronounced vanilla flavor tastes fresher and more natural than other grocery store vanilla ice creams.
What makes it so good and how to enjoy it
Kirkland Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is sold in a box of two ½ gallon tubs. The ingredients include fresh cream, skim milk, sugar, pasteurized egg yolk, vanilla extract, and the thickening agents carob bean gum and guar gum. The egg yolks are what make this ice cream custard-like in its texture, while the vanilla extract is what gives it its signature sweet flavor. The ice cream is so creamy and delicious you might be curious to learn what company makes Kirkland-brand vanilla ice cream.
Even if you're not a fan of plain vanilla ice cream, you could find yourself eating a scoop or two of this frozen delight without any toppings. You can also jazz it up a little with a simple ribbon or two of caramel sauce, such as Ghirardelli Caramel Sauce or Ghirardelli Sea Salt Caramel Sauce, both of which come in a convenient squeeze bottle. The buttery flavor of the caramel blends seamlessly with the sweet, creamy vanilla ice cream.
Although this is not an ice cream that needs lots of toppings to be tasty, it still makes a perfect base for an ice cream sundae. You might try adding a salty topping such as crushed potato chips, popcorn, or pretzels to balance the sweetness of the ice cream. It's also the perfect, some might say must-have, pairing for a tasty Costco sheet cake.