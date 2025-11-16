The Hands-Down Best Frozen Dessert At Costco Is A Kirkland Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco's store-brand, Kirkland, has a lot to offer when it comes to high-quality, affordable, super-tasty snacks, meals, and beverages. For example, some of the brand's most popular dessert options are tasty classics, including its giant apple and pumpkin pies that shoppers can't get enough of (if you like Costco's apple pie, try this hack to make it even better). For a frozen treat that knocks your socks off, do yourself a favor and pick up a box of Costco's Kirkland vanilla ice cream. It might seem hard to believe that plain vanilla can taste so good, but trust us when we say you haven't had good vanilla ice cream until you've tried this creamy cold indulgence.

In a Chowhound ranking of the best frozen desserts from Costco, Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream came in first place. The Chowhound taste-tester evaluated various frozen desserts from Costco based on three factors: flavor, texture, and overall enjoyment. This included how memorable it was and whether they wanted to keep eating it. The vanilla ice cream is described as having a "smoothness to the texture that feels silkier with each spoonful." Moreover, the pronounced vanilla flavor tastes fresher and more natural than other grocery store vanilla ice creams.