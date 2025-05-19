7 Clever Hacks For Cooking With Your Dishwasher

Let's start with a gentle disclaimer: Cooking in your dishwasher isn't exactly endorsed by appliance manufacturers or professional chefs. It's unconventional, a little ridiculous, and definitely not the most efficient way to get dinner on the table. But if you're the kind of curious soul who looks at a hot, steamy machine and wonders, "Could I make a meal in there?" — you're in the right place.

The premise is surprisingly solid. Dishwashers generate steady, low heat and a moist environment — basically the same conditions that make sous-vide so effective. And with the right gear — think zip-top bags, foil packets, or heatproof mason jars — you can prepare everything from jammy eggs to gently steamed fish, all while your plates get a rinse cycle.

Is this going to replace your oven? No. But is it a weirdly fun, impress-your-friends kind of kitchen experiment? Absolutely. Whether you're meal-prepping with a twist or just want to see if your dishwasher can do more than one job at a time, these hacks will help you get started. Worst-case scenario, your food stays raw (in that case, do not eat it), but your silverware sparkles.