The Cheesy Longhorn Steakhouse Hack That Has Us In A Choke Hold

While Longhorn Steakhouse has garnered a reputation for being one of the most affordable places to sink your teeth into a succulent steak, it's off-menu hacks are turning heads for some. True fans of the restaurant are likely familiar with how to seek out the best deal on the lunch menu or upgrade the chain's bread and butter using one spice. But cheese-lovers will want to make note of one particular secret when ordering: turning regular wings into Parmesan-crusted wings.

A viral hack that combines Parmesan cheese (with added garlic) and juicy wings is shaking orders up. The trick is to ask for a Parmesan crust coating with your order of chicken wings. The wings are priced at $11.29, depending on your location and restaurant. You can expect an additional cost of around $2, also depending on location. Longhorn Steakhouse diners are learning that you can add this cheesy goodness to pretty much any menu item at the restaurant, including shrimp, lamb chops, steaks, and other favorites. There are several Parmesan-encrusted items already on the menu, including Parmesan-encrusted spinach dip, white cheddar-stuffed mushrooms, and chicken breasts (which is a must if you are already a fan of fettuccine Alfredo).