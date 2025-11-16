The Cheesy Longhorn Steakhouse Hack That Has Us In A Choke Hold
While Longhorn Steakhouse has garnered a reputation for being one of the most affordable places to sink your teeth into a succulent steak, it's off-menu hacks are turning heads for some. True fans of the restaurant are likely familiar with how to seek out the best deal on the lunch menu or upgrade the chain's bread and butter using one spice. But cheese-lovers will want to make note of one particular secret when ordering: turning regular wings into Parmesan-crusted wings.
A viral hack that combines Parmesan cheese (with added garlic) and juicy wings is shaking orders up. The trick is to ask for a Parmesan crust coating with your order of chicken wings. The wings are priced at $11.29, depending on your location and restaurant. You can expect an additional cost of around $2, also depending on location. Longhorn Steakhouse diners are learning that you can add this cheesy goodness to pretty much any menu item at the restaurant, including shrimp, lamb chops, steaks, and other favorites. There are several Parmesan-encrusted items already on the menu, including Parmesan-encrusted spinach dip, white cheddar-stuffed mushrooms, and chicken breasts (which is a must if you are already a fan of fettuccine Alfredo).
Why Parmesan-crusted wings at Longhorn Steakhouse work so well
Fans rave about the Parmesan-crusted hack, showing off their cheese pull across social media. Each order comes with approximately eight wings, which many feel leaves them just full enough. Since the chain uses smoky char seasoning on its wings, the flavor combines well with the thick layer of creamy cheese, creating a mouthful of different textures and flavors. Parmesan cheese makes its presence known when added to meals (thanks to high levels of glutamate, an amino acid responsible for enhancing flavor), which means it brings a comforting umami element to the dish. One diner took to TikTok to confirm the Parmesan cheese wings really are as tempting as they seem, noting they had ordered it three days in a row. "Just Parmesan crust my whole order," one fan commented under the diner's post.
Sauce helps to level up the experience, too. Blue cheese dressing complements Parmesan-crusted wings, giving the wings a perfectly tangy twist. It also pairs well with the garlic that's in the signature cheese blend. For a complex taste that brings a sweet and slightly fiery BBQ taste, you may want to request the restaurant's bourbon BBQ sauce. The dip includes all the flavors that bring depth to wings, including a touch of bourbon, mustard, ketchup, brown sugar, molasses, garlic, black pepper, and more. While you grab your keys to go get a bite of the cheese-covered meaty wings, check out why Longhorn Steakhouse diners are quietly ordering from the kids' menu.