You'll Find Longhorn Steakhouse's Best Deal On The Lunch Menu
With 594 locations, Longhorn Steakhouse is one of the two largest steakhouse chains in the United States, second only to Texas Roadhouse. And it's with good reason — the chain consistently receives fairly high praise, which isn't always the case in the casual dining industry. While Longhorn's steaks are the standout, one of its best-kept secrets resides on its lunch menu. For just $9.99, lunch customers can order Longhorn's half-pound steakhouse cheeseburger. You can add bacon and pay a total of $11.49 — not a bad deal, either, in a world filled with $15 cheeseburgers.
But that's not all. The cheeseburger also comes with a choice of side, soup, or salad, of which you have 16 options. That's everything from french fries, loaded baked potato, broccoli, Caesar salad, and even a shrimp and lobster chowder. For a few extra bucks, you can also order one of Longhorn's more premium sides, like the steakhouse mac and cheese. Plus, let's not forget about Longhorn's complimentary, delicious honey wheat bread served with warm butter. So, no doubt, this is a great deal. But is the burger any good?
A well-reviewed, half-pound burger at a great price
Overall, reviews are very positive on Longhorn's steakhouse cheeseburger, particularly in terms of value. It comes with standard burger toppings, including lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles, as well as the restaurant's signature sauce, and all of these nicely complement the patty in terms of flavor and texture. The bun is another boon, crispy along the outside and soft in the center.
When describing Longhouse's cheeseburger, Redditors are generally pleased, leaving comments like, "this burger brings me happiness." They also talk about the low price point and how Longhorn's burger is even cheaper than some fast food burgers these days. "With fast food prices going up, and high-end fast food like Five Guys and Shake Shack being really expensive, fast sit-down places like this are making more and more sense," one commenter said. (Five Guys is some of the priciest fast food around, in fact, only partly due to inflation.)
Considering the exact same burger costs $14.49 on Longhorn's dinner menu, this lunch option really is a steal. If burgers aren't your thing, the steakhouse also offers a great lunch deal on a crispy buttermilk chicken sandwich — with side, salad, or soup — for just $8.99. Or, you have a couple of salad options and a "pick two" of soup and salad for just $8.49. In the world of overpriced restaurants, it's nice to know you can still get good food at fair prices.