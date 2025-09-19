You'll Find Longhorn Steakhouse's Best Deal On The Lunch Menu

Overall, reviews are very positive on Longhorn's steakhouse cheeseburger, particularly in terms of value. It comes with standard burger toppings, including lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles, as well as the restaurant's signature sauce, and all of these nicely complement the patty in terms of flavor and texture. The bun is another boon, crispy along the outside and soft in the center.

When describing Longhouse's cheeseburger, Redditors are generally pleased, leaving comments like, "this burger brings me happiness." They also talk about the low price point and how Longhorn's burger is even cheaper than some fast food burgers these days. "With fast food prices going up, and high-end fast food like Five Guys and Shake Shack being really expensive, fast sit-down places like this are making more and more sense," one commenter said. (Five Guys is some of the priciest fast food around, in fact, only partly due to inflation.)

Considering the exact same burger costs $14.49 on Longhorn's dinner menu, this lunch option really is a steal. If burgers aren't your thing, the steakhouse also offers a great lunch deal on a crispy buttermilk chicken sandwich — with side, salad, or soup — for just $8.99. Or, you have a couple of salad options and a "pick two" of soup and salad for just $8.49. In the world of overpriced restaurants, it's nice to know you can still get good food at fair prices.