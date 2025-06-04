Why LongHorn Steakhouse Diners Are Quietly Ordering From The Kids' Menu

There's no way around it: Dining out is super-expensive, and many foodies are looking for ways to keep both their wallets and their stomachs happy. Chain restaurant money-saving hacks are becoming popular on social media, helping diners to still enjoy a night out without breaking the bank. One hack that's been making the rounds lately: ordering from the kids' menu.

While it's hard to believe, many chain restaurants offer kids' meals that are nearly identical to adult meals for a far lower price. At LongHorn Steakhouse, for example, a 6-ounce kid's sirloin steak with a loaded baked potato and a drink runs about $10 (prices may vary depending on your location), while the Renegade sirloin — the same steak that you get with the kid's meal — and a loaded baked potato on the adult menu cost almost $20.

The adult version comes with a soup or salad while the kid's version comes with a drink, but other than that, the meals are identical. The steak you'll get is the same size and quality, and kids get adult-sized sides at LongHorn. Don't forget to make sure you get a loaf of bread with your kid's meal — you should also get a container of butter to enjoy (and yes, butter really does make a better steak — throw a pat on top of your sirloin to see what we mean).