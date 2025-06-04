Why LongHorn Steakhouse Diners Are Quietly Ordering From The Kids' Menu
There's no way around it: Dining out is super-expensive, and many foodies are looking for ways to keep both their wallets and their stomachs happy. Chain restaurant money-saving hacks are becoming popular on social media, helping diners to still enjoy a night out without breaking the bank. One hack that's been making the rounds lately: ordering from the kids' menu.
While it's hard to believe, many chain restaurants offer kids' meals that are nearly identical to adult meals for a far lower price. At LongHorn Steakhouse, for example, a 6-ounce kid's sirloin steak with a loaded baked potato and a drink runs about $10 (prices may vary depending on your location), while the Renegade sirloin — the same steak that you get with the kid's meal — and a loaded baked potato on the adult menu cost almost $20.
The adult version comes with a soup or salad while the kid's version comes with a drink, but other than that, the meals are identical. The steak you'll get is the same size and quality, and kids get adult-sized sides at LongHorn. Don't forget to make sure you get a loaf of bread with your kid's meal — you should also get a container of butter to enjoy (and yes, butter really does make a better steak — throw a pat on top of your sirloin to see what we mean).
Things to keep in mind when ordering from the LongHorn Steakhouse kids' menu
If you're working to save some cash by ordering off of the kids' menu at LongHorn Steakhouse, you're not alone. There are a few things you'll want to keep in mind to help you get a great deal. At most LongHorn Steakhouse locations, adults aren't permitted to order off of the kids' menu when dining in, so you might need to place a to-go order to enjoy kids' menu prices.
You'll have a ton of choices for your included side dish — we're big fans of the elote-style fire-grilled corn on the cob (if you love Mexican street corn, you'll love this warm elote corn dip recipe). The baked sweet potato is also a super satisfying option, as it's loaded with plenty of butter and cinnamon sugar.
If you want to round out your meal to make it more like the one you'd get when ordering off the standard menu, you'll want to order soup or a side salad. We recommend going with a heavy soup like the shrimp and lobster chowder, as rich side dishes work well to balance out lean cuts of steak like sirloin. Soup will add about $6 to your bill, while a side salad will add about $4.50.