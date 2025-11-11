These Popular Immunity Shots At Costco Are Basically A Steal
As seasons change and outdoor temperatures quickly move from warm to cold, you may be open to trying new products to help you stay healthy. Thankfully, Costco brought back one cost-effective item that may keep you up and running for the holidays. Unlike Costco's formerly fan-favorite orange juice, the mega-wholesaler recently brought back Suja Organic Immunity Defense Shots. According to customers, they not only have a forward and tangy flavor, but are also available at a competitive price.
Costco offers two distinct flavors of ginger-orange and turmeric-pineapple. Both are made with a base of organic coconut water and include extras like the immune-boosting herb echinacea and live probiotic strain Bacillus coagulans SNZ 1969. These shots also provide 35% of the daily recommended vitamin C intake, likely due to their organic Acerola cherry extract. Especially with cold and flu season on the horizon, these nutritious and hydrating shots are great to have stocked in your fridge.
In terms of cost, while the standard price for a 10-pack of immunity shots on the Suja Organic website costs $45.99, Costco is offering the same shots for around $10 through October and November 2025. While you can buy these immunity shots from other known retailers, such as Kroger, they often cost over $2 per bottle. Even four-pack bundles from Walmart cost $8.98. With or without the extra cost savings, there are also more reasons why you should buy Suja Organic Immunity Defense shots at Costco.
Costco offers a variety of cost-effective, immune-boosting products
While grabbing Suja Organic juice shots from Costco at an impressive price is a plus, even without the extra rebate, these shots are still a great deal. For example, if you can't shop in-store, 10-pack bundles are available on the Costco website for $12.47, which is still $4.50 below Costco's original price point of around $16.97. However, this offer only lasts until November 16, 2025. That being said, if you happen to miss the window for extra discounts, paying $16.97 for a 10-pack still saves you money. You'll pay less than $2 per bottle, which is remarkable — especially when you consider the cost of other branded juice shots that range in price between $2 and $4 per bottle.
Once you grab a pack of Suja Organic shots at Costco, make sure to add a few other immune-boosting items to your cart before checking out. For example, even though you can easily turn milk into Greek yogurt at home, Costco offers a 16-count of Chobani's Protein Greek yogurt cups for $20.42. You can also grab a 32-ounce six-pack of Kirkland Signature's Organic Chicken Bone Broth for $22.09, and add lemon juice as an ingredient to transform your chicken noodle soup. The Suja immunity shots just make it easy to get your nutrients without having to put in too much work in the kitchen.