This Costco Juice Used To Be A Fan-Favorite, But Shoppers Changed Their Tune

Something's different about the Kirkland orange juice lately, and people are talking. It's a Costco product with a longstanding fan club, seen in almost every cart in the store alongside Kirkland-branded Extra Virgin Olive Oil and basil pesto. And there's a reason why it's a favorite product, as it's made from fresh-squeezed, organic Valencia oranges, and contains no preservatives or additives. Sold in 59 fluid ounce bottles that come in packs of two for $7.99 or three for just under $10, it's been a dream come true for orange juice lovers. But fans are saying the taste, color, and quality of the last few Kirkland orange juice batches has changed and they aren't happy.

Shoppers say orange juice now tastes strongly of licorice and seems to be watered down. They also point to changes in packaging, noting that the plastic fastener that usually holds the set of bottles together has been changed to cardboard. Customers started complaining in January of 2025 and, alas, it's not just confined to one location. Complaints about the orange juice have come all the way from Hawaii Costco to the warehouses in California and Washington.