The Crucial Question Every Diner Should Ask About Soup Of The Day

One way to avoid blaming yourself for a less-than-enjoyable meal on your first visit to a restaurant is to put your fate (or at least the fate of the meal) in the hands of your server. They'll likely know more than you about what's good to eat and what's not at the establishment. More importantly, they can help steer you away from a disappointing dish. If the server follows up with a question about your preferences, believe that they're putting some real thought into their suggestion, and also have a good idea about what their kitchen puts out.

The soup of the day, or "soup du jour" if you're eating at a French restaurant, sometimes gets a bad rap, but it doesn't always have to be for the adventurous eater. In fact, there are several practical reasons for the soup of the day to be on the menu, and not all of them are to repurpose old ingredients. As with getting general food recommendations, ask your server about it. However, in this case, you're not just asking for a suggestion. "I would just ask the server's honest opinion," says chef Randy Feltis of @‌KatherineWants on TikTok and author of "Katherine Wants: The Ultimate Date Night Cookbook." Brimming not just with recipes but tips on cooking and feeding loved ones (especially the romantic kind), chef Randy gave Chowhound some exclusive tips on how to navigate eating at an unfamiliar restaurant. This is especially important if you're out on date night, when there's slightly more pressure on things going well. A disappointing meal can be quite the mood dampener.