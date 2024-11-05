What Does 'Soup Du Jour' Mean?

You'd be forgiven for thinking that "soup du jour" is some fancy French dish, but it's actually just a variation on a French translation for "soup of the day." The term is used to indicate a rotating, daily soup special, often made from extra or leftover ingredients. While soup of the day might sound straightforward enough, many restaurants opt for the French phrase, perhaps because it lends an air of sophistication, making the dish feel more elevated and enticing. "Bon appétit," which is still a regularly used phrase in France, carries the same allure as soup du jour across the U.S., evoking thoughts of fine dining and culinary expertise, and taps into the perception that the French language, especially in food, adds prestige.

Although the first recorded use of soup du jour wasn't until 1945, French culinary terms are part of a long-standing trend in American dining, where the French language is used to elevate a dish's perceived sophistication. With words like entrée, hors d'oeuvres, or the French-sounding amuse-bouche — which is actually different from an appetizer — this approach has been common in menu design since the 19th century and has become a staple in American restaurants.