What Does 'Soup Du Jour' Mean?
You'd be forgiven for thinking that "soup du jour" is some fancy French dish, but it's actually just a variation on a French translation for "soup of the day." The term is used to indicate a rotating, daily soup special, often made from extra or leftover ingredients. While soup of the day might sound straightforward enough, many restaurants opt for the French phrase, perhaps because it lends an air of sophistication, making the dish feel more elevated and enticing. "Bon appétit," which is still a regularly used phrase in France, carries the same allure as soup du jour across the U.S., evoking thoughts of fine dining and culinary expertise, and taps into the perception that the French language, especially in food, adds prestige.
Although the first recorded use of soup du jour wasn't until 1945, French culinary terms are part of a long-standing trend in American dining, where the French language is used to elevate a dish's perceived sophistication. With words like entrée, hors d'oeuvres, or the French-sounding amuse-bouche — which is actually different from an appetizer — this approach has been common in menu design since the 19th century and has become a staple in American restaurants.
So, should you order the soup du jour?
If you're thinking about ordering the soup du jour, there are a few things to consider. Celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay advise diners to ask about the ingredients and the freshness of the soup, especially in restaurants where the dish might be used to clear out about-to-turn ingredients. Although the concept of a rotating daily soup special is often meant to be creative, you can ask if the soup was freshly made that day or if it's made from leftover or older ingredients. At chain restaurants or less conscientious eateries, the soup might not be made with fresh ingredients and could even be canned soup you buy at the grocery store, rather than being prepared fresh from scratch.
On the other hand, some restaurants intentionally craft their soup du jour to highlight fresh ingredients, or long-standing favorites that regulars enjoy. The soup in these types of establishments is often a well-curated dish that reflects the chef's creativity and commitment to quality. At these types of restaurants, you're less likely to encounter old ingredients or processed soups and more likely to enjoy a luxurious soup. Ultimately, while soup du jour might sound fancy, it's always wise to be discerning. A little inquiry into how the soup is made can help ensure you're getting a fresh, flavorful dish, rather than something that's been sitting around a little too long.