The Viral Pickle Fried Cheese Sticks We Can't Stop Making
Fried cheese. That's it, that's the whole sentence. It is simply one of the most delicious snacks out there. Whether we're talking mozzarella sticks, goat cheese fritters, or cream-cheese-stuffed, fried jalapeño poppers. One bite of a creamy, cheesy, breaded morsel and it's over for any other appetizer at the table. Let's face it, you can't improve on perfection. Or can you? May we present you with the pickle-brined, fried mozzarella stick. It is all of the stretchy, crunchy goodness of your usual cheese stick, but this time with a pickle-brine edge that kicks this dish into another stratosphere entirely.
So how do you make some zingy fried cheese? All you'll need are your usual mozzarella stick ingredients (string cheese, flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs) and a jar of pickle juice, preferably without pickles. You'll also prepare your fried cheese as usual, but with one extra prep step: About a day or two before you make your mozzarella sticks, place your string cheese into a jar of pickle juice, then place it in the fridge. The soak will leave your string cheese with a delicious briny pickle flavor that might have you nibbling before you have the chance to fry them up, which is totally fine, by the way. Pickle-brined string cheese is just as tasty straight from the fridge as it is fried up to gooey perfection.
More ways to perk up this pickle cheese snack
A quick pickle brine of your string cheese might just be the only adornment needed for your elevated mozzarella sticks. However, it can also serve as the starting point for a truly unique snack. There are a few great tweaks that can further enhance this cheese and pickle combo.
For starters, if you want to add more cheese to the mix, you can use crushed Cheez-Its for the breading of this snack (bonus points if you candy-coat leftover Cheez-its for a cheesy dessert to enjoy as a chaser). The sharp, cheddar taste will perfectly complement your brined mozzarella. Plus, doubling your cheese is never a bad thing. You can also try adding some herbs, such as dill, tarragon, and chives to your breading to enhance the pickle flavor. You could also add ranch dressing powder mix to your breading for even more flavor complexity. Plus, the combo of ranch flavor and pickle brine mimics the taste of fried pickles dipped in ranch dressing (a classic and beloved pairing).
Now, if you want things to get even more pickle-y, you can even add a pickle to the mix. In addition to brining your cheese, you can hollow out a pickle and place a cheese stick inside before breading and frying. Sort of like a stuffed jalapeño, this basically creates a combo fried pickle and mozzarella stick that is perhaps the ultimate appetizer. You can also use other brines if pickles don't fit your taste. Olive brine would work well for anyone who wants a snack on the more savory side, and banana pepper brine can really give your mozzarella a tangy kick.
A world of cheeses to pickle and fry
Pickled and fried mozzarella sticks are such a wonderful concept, really. So why not expand this premise to other cheeses? Feta, for example, which is often stored in its own brine, would work well soaking in pickle juice for a few days. You can even add a bit more depth of flavor by supplementing your pickle brine with additional herbs or garlic to infuse cheese with. Then, after soaking, you can dry, bread, and fry your feta in a similar fashion to mozzarella sticks. The sharp taste of pickled feta just will give it a bit more of an intense, distinct, and mature taste that might make it the perfect appetizer to serve at a posh dinner or cocktail party. Another delicious cheese choice is feta's creamy cousin, goat cheese. However, instead of dipping it into brine, you can marinate your chèvre in a combination of pickle juice, olive oil, herbs, and other flavorings before breading.
You can also, if you'd like to avoid including cheese, make a similarly breaded and fried snack with firm or extra firm tofu that has been soaked in pickle juice. Now, this won't exactly replicate the exact taste and texture of pickle juice soaked mozzarella sticks, but it is still a deliciously zingy and crunchy fried snack. Serve with a dairy-free ranch dressing for a truly great vegan appetizer. You can also use hearts of palm, which are often used as a meat alternative, as a mozzarella substitute. Simply remove them from their can, rinse, pat dry, and soak in pickle juice. As with any pickle-brined cheese, you can either fry them up or enjoy them straight from the jar.