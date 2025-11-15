The Viral Pickle Fried Cheese Sticks We Can't Stop Making

A quick pickle brine of your string cheese might just be the only adornment needed for your elevated mozzarella sticks. However, it can also serve as the starting point for a truly unique snack. There are a few great tweaks that can further enhance this cheese and pickle combo.

For starters, if you want to add more cheese to the mix, you can use crushed Cheez-Its for the breading of this snack (bonus points if you candy-coat leftover Cheez-its for a cheesy dessert to enjoy as a chaser). The sharp, cheddar taste will perfectly complement your brined mozzarella. Plus, doubling your cheese is never a bad thing. You can also try adding some herbs, such as dill, tarragon, and chives to your breading to enhance the pickle flavor. You could also add ranch dressing powder mix to your breading for even more flavor complexity. Plus, the combo of ranch flavor and pickle brine mimics the taste of fried pickles dipped in ranch dressing (a classic and beloved pairing).

Now, if you want things to get even more pickle-y, you can even add a pickle to the mix. In addition to brining your cheese, you can hollow out a pickle and place a cheese stick inside before breading and frying. Sort of like a stuffed jalapeño, this basically creates a combo fried pickle and mozzarella stick that is perhaps the ultimate appetizer. You can also use other brines if pickles don't fit your taste. Olive brine would work well for anyone who wants a snack on the more savory side, and banana pepper brine can really give your mozzarella a tangy kick.