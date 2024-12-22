Why Hearts Of Palm Works Wonderfully As A Meat Alternative

Tofu and seitan are great meat alternatives for vegetarians, vegans, and flexitarians alike, but sometimes it's nice to switch it up. These classic alternatives pack in a lot of protein, but in certain dishes, they don't always have the right texture for the meat they're trying to replace. If you're looking to add a new plant-based ingredient to your meat-free repertoire, consider hearts of palm.

This vegetable is exactly what it sounds like. It comes from the center of certain species of palm trees, including the palmetto, coconut, and açaí palm. These palms are grown and harvested in Florida and throughout Central and South America. Called "palmito" — which translates from Spanish to little palm — it's most commonly used raw in salads or cooked as a side dish.

While the center of a tree may not sound super tasty, hearts of palm are soft and easy to chew, much like an artichoke heart. In fact, it has a flavor similar to artichoke hearts or asparagus, as it's nutty and slightly briny. It is normally sold packaged in a can, with the vegetable itself looking like a tubular piece of string cheese. In recent years, heart of palm has become popular for those looking to cut down on carbohydrates or calories in their diet. Hearts of palm is low in both of these and is used to make a naturally gluten-free pasta substitute.