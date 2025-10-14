The Snack Hack That Turns Cheez-Its Into A Sweet-And-Salty Delight
Cheez-Its are the cheese lover's cracker. The intense, snappy texture makes these crackers endlessly snackable, while the sharp, cheesy flavor makes them distinctive enough as to need no adornment. Yet they also go well with other foods, flavors, and dishes. Seriously, try crumbling them on your next batch of macaroni and cheese, use them as croutons on salad, or toss them in a batch of crab cakes, and thank us later. Who needs breadcrumbs in meatloaf when you have crushed Cheez-It crackers? Cheese makes most dinners better. But what if we took things to the sweeter side of the dinner table? Okay, for many this will sound odd. After all, outside of cheesecake, cheese isn't widely known as a dessert food (though some would disagree).
However, there might be one dish that's so delicious, crunchy, sweet, and salty that it might just make you reconsider. It's called caramel Cheez-It crunch. It comes by way of Paul S Show, a YouTube food blogger who regularly shares cooking tips and recipes. So what is caramel Cheez-It crunch? Simple. It's a snack made by coating a layer of Cheez-It crackers in hot caramel and then cooling until it forms into a solid sheet. After it has cooled, you can break the sheet into clusters of crackers that feature a snappy, candy coating. The combination of the homemade caramel, butter-based coating, and the salty crackers comes together to make a unique taste that will have you going back for more.
Sweetening the deal
Pairing caramel and cheese is definitely unexpected, but not so out of the blue. After all, salted caramel is a common and quite tasty combo. So it only makes sense that a salty, cheddar-flavored cracker would pair well with it. On its own, this recipe produces a perfect, shareable, sweet snack. But there are many ways to build on this dish to create something entirely unique. If you're wanting to add some varied texture, try topping your sheet of Cheez-It crackers with some miniature marshmallows before the caramel completely cools. This will add a soft, fluffy texture that perfectly offsets the crunch of your Cheez-Its. Other adornments include pecans, which work well with both cheese and the warm flavor of caramel. You could also double-down on the saltiness with broken pretzel pieces, which can break up some of the cheesiness of the cracker base.
Now, if you want to give this snack a seasonal spin, add some pumpkin pie spice or seasonally appropriate M&M's to your caramel. You could also do a Thanksgiving-themed take on the dish, adding the aforementioned pecans along with marshmallows (a classic pairing for sweet potato casserole), and dried cranberries for a sharp, sweet, seasonal flavor. Really, though, this is the kind of dish that you can top with almost anything. Try a few batches and see which toppings work for you.
More cheesy sweets to try
Caramel and cheesy treats are simple, easy to make, and a perfect combination of two distinct flavors. It's also just one of the many ways to use Cheez-Its when crafting desserts. Let's go beyond caramel to a few other confections that could use a bit of cheddar. Perhaps the closest to caramel Cheez-It crunch is Cheez-It marshmallow treats. These are, essentially, Rice Krispy Treats made using cheese crackers instead of rice cereal. This combo has gained traction online several times, with mixed reactions. But we think it is absolutely genius. The mixture of fluffy, gooey, sweet marshmallow and salty crackers is undeniably delicious, and offers a layered, crunchy, and soft texture that is perfect for those looking for a two-in-one dessert.
You can also turn crushed Cheez-It crackers into a pie crust for your next apple pie or apple bar. Cheddar and apple pie is already a popular pairing, so why not add cheese directly to the pie? It adds an unexpected depth to the classic American dessert. Another classic that could use a cheesy twist? S'mores. Yes, you heard us right. Cheez-It crackers make a more interesting addition to the campfire favorite — just make sure to use the Cheez-It Extra Big size crackers or you're liable to make nothing but a mess. Trust us, one bite and you'll be a cheese-dream believer.