The Snack Hack That Turns Cheez-Its Into A Sweet-And-Salty Delight

Cheez-Its are the cheese lover's cracker. The intense, snappy texture makes these crackers endlessly snackable, while the sharp, cheesy flavor makes them distinctive enough as to need no adornment. Yet they also go well with other foods, flavors, and dishes. Seriously, try crumbling them on your next batch of macaroni and cheese, use them as croutons on salad, or toss them in a batch of crab cakes, and thank us later. Who needs breadcrumbs in meatloaf when you have crushed Cheez-It crackers? Cheese makes most dinners better. But what if we took things to the sweeter side of the dinner table? Okay, for many this will sound odd. After all, outside of cheesecake, cheese isn't widely known as a dessert food (though some would disagree).

However, there might be one dish that's so delicious, crunchy, sweet, and salty that it might just make you reconsider. It's called caramel Cheez-It crunch. It comes by way of Paul S Show, a YouTube food blogger who regularly shares cooking tips and recipes. So what is caramel Cheez-It crunch? Simple. It's a snack made by coating a layer of Cheez-It crackers in hot caramel and then cooling until it forms into a solid sheet. After it has cooled, you can break the sheet into clusters of crackers that feature a snappy, candy coating. The combination of the homemade caramel, butter-based coating, and the salty crackers comes together to make a unique taste that will have you going back for more.