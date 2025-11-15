The Absolute Best Store-Bought Pumpkin Pie Smells And Tastes Homemade

As the holidays approach, don't forget that the desserts are just as important as the food. A pumpkin pie is a holiday staple and a treat you can always rely on. However, making a pumpkin pie at home can be hard to master, and during the holidays you may be looking for convenience. Luckily, there are many store-brand pies out there to choose from, but some are better than others. Chowhound tasted and ranked six store-bought pumpkin pies, and our favorite brand, Marie Callender's, tasted fresh out of the oven. That's because the pie comes frozen and has to be baked for a little over an hour before eating, giving it that homemade feel. If you want a premade pumpkin pie that tastes homemade, the Marie Callender's version is the dessert you need at your table.

This pie had just the right texture in the filling and the perfect pumpkin flavor. Marie Callender's pie is made with real pumpkin filling and is spiced with flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and sugar, and this rang true in our tasting. In addition to its fantastic taste, you can get this nearly two-and-a-half pound pie, which contains eight servings, for less than $10. For a quality pie at such a low price, this pastry is an absolute steal.