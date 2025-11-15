Aldi's Sourdough Bread Is The Best In Stores (And It's Under $4)
In the world of breads, there's something special about the signature tangy flavor of sourdough. It is savored in a multitude of ways, ranging from open-faced toasts, hearty, artisanal-style sandwiches, and beyond. Though a number of people, homebound during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, discovered an unrecognized knack for baking bread, baking is not necessarily a craft that everyone enjoys. Why go through all the time and effort of acquiring or making your own sourdough starter and baking bread from scratch when you can easily find a variety of sourdoughs lining grocery store shelves? If this mindset resonates with you, there's absolutely no judgment, but consider picking Aldi's sourdough if you want the best loaf. That's because when going the store-bought route, there are a few things to keep in mind.
First off, not all brands will reflect good quality or taste, and often, these properties are usually what take a hit in cheaper brands. It's normally expected that high-quality, better-tasting sourdough means having to shell out a few extra bucks. Yet, according to Chowhound's ranking of sourdough breads from the grocery store, the one that emerged on top comes from America's cheapest grocery chain and costs under just $4. Aldi's Specially Selected small-batch sourdough round bread was valued for its notable, yet not too overwhelming, sour notes. This is essential, especially if you're adding spreads and toppings to your creation and don't want the funkiness of sourdough to mask the other flavors. For being store-bought, our ranking also reported a decent texture, making Aldi's Specially Selected sourdough a solid bang for your buck.
What makes a good-quality sourdough?
Taste is an entirely subjective experience, and for those who prefer a milder sour flavor in sourdough, your store-bought brand of choice might differ from ours. However, to ensure that you are getting as close to the real deal of a sourdough experience as you can, keep an eye out for some key traits. For starters, the ingredients list should be minimal, with little to no added preservatives. The main ingredients — flour, water, starter or culture, and salt — are the foundation. The starter also serves as a leavening agent that helps the bread rise during baking. Commercial yeast is an absolute no for authentic sourdough, as it hinders the natural fermentation process, resulting in a "not so sourdough" loaf that lacks the gut-friendly benefits real sourdough with proper fermentation offers. Aldi's Specially Selected sourdough checks these important boxes with its straightforward ingredients list, which contains wheat flour, water, sea salt, the starter, and enzymes to make the magic happen.
As is the case for Aldi's loaf, real sourdough should also have no additional sweeteners listed in the ingredients, and since there should be no additives and preservatives, its shelf life shouldn't be more than a few days. Anything longer is a tell-tale sign of an inauthentic loaf cosplaying as sourdough. Some manufacturers, however, may include ingredients to boost the nutritional value of the bread as opposed to extending its shelf-life. Texture-wise, the loaf should feature a nice, crunchy crust that is a delightful contrast to a soft, airy interior with a satisfying chew. While Aldi's sourdough could do with a crustier outer layer, it was nevertheless the best loaf, especially at that price point.