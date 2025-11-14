Baked Pasta 101: Save Yourself 20 Minutes With One Simple Tip

Dried pasta is largely made up of flour and water, and cooking it to the right degree is no less than an art form. While making fresh pasta is largely considered the superior approach for some plated dishes, dried pasta is the absolute norm for baked pasta dishes. Rather than boiling your pasta and then cooking it again in the oven, why not skip the extra stovetop step and simply soak your pasta in hot water while you prep the rest of your comforting bake?

Instead of investing your time cooking pasta that is already going to absorb liquid while baking in the oven, you can focus on the pasta sauce itself. Homemade pasta sauce is worth its weight in gold and particularly shines in baked preparations, as the flavors that call on everything from San Marzano tomatoes to Parmesan rinds and herbs carry through right to the table. Whether you are attempting a classic cheesy baked ziti or a simple, layered lasagna, homemade pasta sauce will never disappoint. If you are light on time, you can always call on one of these top store-bought tomato sauces that serve to cook the pasta in the very same way.