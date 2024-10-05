How Many Pumpkins Do You Need For A Pie?

Pumpkin pie season has rolled around again, whether the pumpkin pie spices are on your dinner table or in your latte, it's time to snuggle up and think of pumpkins. Store-bought pumpkin pies are rarely going to scratch that itch in just the right way. But there are plenty of great, easy pumpkin pie recipes out there for you to make at home. A lot of those will call for canned pumpkin purée, usually one can, which is about 15 ounces. That's all well and good, but what if you want to go the extra mile and make your own pumpkin pie purée and really get into the spirit of it?

Pumpkins come in different shapes and sizes, and while they're all beautiful that can make it difficult to know how to sub out the canned goods and replace it with real, fresh pumpkin. That 15 ounce can of pumpkin is going to be roughly 2 cups worth of purée. Each pumpkin will be a little different and have its own ratio of seeds to flesh, but if you're looking to roast enough pumpkin for 2 cups of purée, you want a pie pumpkin that is about 3 pounds or more. While it might be tempting to grab the biggest pumpkin you can find, be careful with that. Larger pumpkins often aren't pie pumpkins (the sweeter, most flavorful option), and while there will be more flesh, they might be more woody and the seed to flesh ratio will be further towards the seeds side.