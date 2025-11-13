The Science Behind Why Turmeric Stains Everything (And How To Remove The Stains Once And For All)

Whether you're making a curry, a delicious glass of evening golden milk, or you're adding a pop of color to some rice, turmeric is a delicious, healthy addition to your kitchen. The spice is a hallmark of Southeast Asian foods, adding a peppery, earthy, warm flavor to dishes. That being said, actually using the spice can be a bit of a pain since it leaves bright yellow stains on everything it touches. Chowhound talked with Britt, the food scientist behind @theblackfoodscientist on Instagram and TikTok, to get the skinny on exactly why turmeric stains everything and what you can do to get rid of the bright yellow hue (spoiler alert: You need soap and some serious elbow grease).

"Turmeric gets its signature yellow color from a compound... called curcumin," Britt exclusively told us. "Curcumin is actually the compound that has potential health benefits associated with it, such as anti-inflammatory properties." If you've found yourself scrubbing a hole in your counter trying to get rid of a turmeric stain, you're not alone. There's a reason why it's so hard to remove: "Curcumin penetrates porous materials quite easily, creating hard-to-get-rid-of stains," says Britt. "Curcumin is also not water soluble, so it is not easy to just wash away from a porous material."