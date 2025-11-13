Take Burger Night To The Next Level With This Buttery Bread Swap

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Perfectly cooked beef patties and properly layered toppings are among the most important components of a well-made burger, but the bun you choose can make or break your enjoyment of this classic American dish. And if you're tired of cycling through the best (and worst) hamburger buns at the grocery store and want to level up your burger-making skills, serve your next round of burgers with a buttery, flaky, breakfast-friendly upgrade.

Among the burger bun swaps you need to try, croissants are one of the most delightfully unexpected options due to their flaky crumb and ultra-rich flavor. With crisp edges and soft centers, these signature French pastries provide a range of textures that make mealtime a more pleasurable eating experience. All in all, the buttery flavor of croissants gives freshly prepared beef patties an extra savory flavor you're sure to enjoy.

Plus, croissants come in a wide range of shapes and sizes to go with any patty. Use regular-size croissants for your next cookout or try mini croissants to make appetizer-friendly snack-size burgers.