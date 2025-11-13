Take Burger Night To The Next Level With This Buttery Bread Swap
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Perfectly cooked beef patties and properly layered toppings are among the most important components of a well-made burger, but the bun you choose can make or break your enjoyment of this classic American dish. And if you're tired of cycling through the best (and worst) hamburger buns at the grocery store and want to level up your burger-making skills, serve your next round of burgers with a buttery, flaky, breakfast-friendly upgrade.
Among the burger bun swaps you need to try, croissants are one of the most delightfully unexpected options due to their flaky crumb and ultra-rich flavor. With crisp edges and soft centers, these signature French pastries provide a range of textures that make mealtime a more pleasurable eating experience. All in all, the buttery flavor of croissants gives freshly prepared beef patties an extra savory flavor you're sure to enjoy.
Plus, croissants come in a wide range of shapes and sizes to go with any patty. Use regular-size croissants for your next cookout or try mini croissants to make appetizer-friendly snack-size burgers.
Important tips for making delicious croissant burgers at home
A croissant's flaky layers make it extra-delicate, so to avoid a messy eating experience, make sure your patties are shaped a bit larger than your croissants since the meat will shrink during the cooking process. But you're not done yet. Thicker burger patties can saturate the bottom half of your croissants, which leads to ultra-soggy results and buns that fall apart. For something as flaky and light as a croissant, you need to build the perfect smash burger. To create ultra-thin patties, you can use a spatula to press the meat down at the beginning of cooking. Or you can hop on Amazon and buy a press. Pisol's stainless steel burger press is a little over $10, or you can buy a heavier-duty Bellemain cast iron burger press for just shy of $30.
You should also be mindful of how many condiments and toppings you add. Too many extra ingredients piled onto this burger can mask a croissant's subtle buttery flavor. And wet toppings will just contribute to bun sogginess. Modest layers of your favorite condiments add just the right amount of extra flavor.
Once your burgers are cooked, you can add even more flavor and fantastic texture to your croissant burgers by pan-frying fully assembled burgers in a flavorful combo of melted butter and herbs and spices like crushed garlic, salt, pepper, and Parmesan cheese. Once the first side is fully toasted, flip it like you're making classic grilled cheese sandwiches. But you'll want to serve this grilled fare with fries instead of tomato soup.