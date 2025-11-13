The Affordable Award-Winning Wine You Can Find At Aldi (Under $15!)

Since the early 1900s, Aldi has grown from a small, family-run food market in Germany into an international grocery chain with over 2,500 U.S. stores as of 2025. Known for low prices on quality items, the retailer has built a loyal following among shoppers seeking affordable groceries and fun seasonal finds. In addition to its budget-friendly foods and popular Aldi Finds aisle, many Aldi locations sell beer and wine that's inexpensive and well-regarded by consumers and experts alike. One standout wine is Aldi's award-winning sparkling rosé, which costs just $12.25.

Aldi's Specially Selected Fleurs d'Eau Brut Rosé Sparkling Wine was named a 2025 USA Consumer Product of the Year. Imported from France, the wine is known for its balanced, fresh flavor, fine bubbles, and fruit-forward finish. Its pale pink color and floral-patterned bottle make it an elegant addition to a dinner party. Sparkling rosé's high acidity makes it one of the most versatile wines for pairing with food, complementing everything from fried, spicy, or greasy dishes to soft cheeses, salads, and seafood. Because brut rosé is a dry sparkling wine, it has a crisp, refreshing taste with a lower sugar content than other varieties.