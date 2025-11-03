The Best Aldi Finds You Can't Miss In November 2025
As autumn comes to a close, the holidays begin barreling in with meal prep, family gatherings, and event hosting to consider. Aldi has you covered with affordable seasonal items dropping throughout the month of November. Among its new festive iterations of classic products, you also find many recurring favorites. This season's offerings bring savory options such as chicken nuggets and potato chips, as well as middle of the road items such as sweet-and-salty mini puff pastries. When it comes to holiday-themed desserts, think speciality cheesecakes, ice cream, and gelato. While you shop, you might as well keep an eye out for this Aldi find that can amp up a variety of Thanksgiving dishes.
Aldi also stocks a wide range of advent calendars, the fun and interactive holiday classic, featuring items such as speciality cheese and hot sauce. You can also find calendars that count down to Christmas with wine and coffee. Of Aldi's holiday offerings, the advent calendars (which range from around $8 to $40) are some of the quickest to go. If you're after a few yourself, paying attention to release dates is key. But, before you get shopping, make sure you know the 10 Aldi baked goods that are best to avoid. Regardless of what ends up on your list, don't skip a trip to Aldi with all of these new and exciting products on offer.
Barissimo Coffee Cup Advent Calendar
If you're looking for morning motivation in the lead up to Christmas, Aldi's coffee advent calendar contains 24 different single-serve cups of coffee (featuring flavors such as amaretto, candy cane, and dark chocolate). They go well with the best almond milk, which also happens to be sold at Aldi. This festive product includes premeasured cups that are Keurig 2.0 brewer compatible. This item is available from November 5 at just $16.99 per calendar.
Emporium Selection Winter Wonderland Cheese Advent Calendar
Make sure you hit the refrigerated aisle to find Aldi's Winter Wonderland cheese advent calendar. With 24 panels of cheese to try each day before Christmas, you may have a hard time waiting to crack it open. This product includes an array of specialty cheeses produced all over Europe. Think Gouda, truffle, and many flavored varieties of cheddar, all of which make a great snack alongside crackers or fruit. This item is available from November 5 and runs you $16.99.
Winter Wonderland Wine Advent Calendar
For the vino lovers in your life, Aldi's wine advent calendar is a great way to introduce a roundup of new varietals to their palate. At a reasonable price of $59.99 you get 24 187 milliliter bottles of sweet to dry fermented sips. Some of the different wines you uncover include a red blend from Spain, a grüner from Hungary, and even a chenin blanc from South Africa. This product is available from November 5 and we can assure you it sells fast, so don't wait!
12 Days of Beer
For those who aren't the biggest fans of wine, Aldi's 12 Days of Beer (arriving in stores on November 5) is sure to satisfy. At only $19.99, this option is an affordable way to introduce some new brews into your life. In 2023, Aldi released a 24-beer advent calendar, but in 2024 it switched to cider. This year it's back to beer. While it isn't certain what flavors are featured, previous editions included a variety of IPAs, lagers, and pilsners. Save for the holidays, or pop in the fridge and get cracking.
Benner Assorted Tea Advent Calendar
If someone in your life is a big tea drinker, they should love Aldi's assorted tea advent calendar. This option by Benner includes two bags per day (48 in total) to try. Though specific flavors are not public knowledge yet, the 2024 edition featured a variety of seasonally flavored green and black teas, such as apple cinnamon, lemon ginger, candied almonds, and vanilla caramel, to name a few. This product sells at $7.99 and hits shelves on November 5.
Burman's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
If you're like many Americans who can't get through a meal without a dab or two of spice, you should love Aldi's hot sauce advent calendar. Dropping on November 5, this product takes festive cheer and combines it with fiery flavors of 25 different hot sauces. Though the specific flavors are not public yet, the 2023 edition included chocolate chipotle, mango habanero, garlic, and cajun. This item costs you $14.99.
Specially Selected Premium Scones
Aldi is dropping a series of iced scone options aligned with flavors of the festive season. You can expect two different options, gingerbread and pumpkin, to hit the frozen section at $4.99 on November 5. Easily heat this delicious baked good up in either the oven or microwave to enjoy as a morning treat. This item also makes a lovely companion to other products released on this same day, including Aldi's tea and coffee advent calendars.
Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips
If you find yourself at the meeting point between crunchy snacks and seasonal flavors, Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips are sure to win you over. Between the two festive options of turkey stuffing and garlic mashed, these recurring customer favorites are set to hit Aldi's shelves a little later on November 12. Each bag runs you a mere $2.19. They're great for immediate enjoyment or to keep in the pantry ahead of your next holiday gathering.
Specially Selected Cheesecake
On November 19, Aldi shoppers can grab a couple of limited-run Speciality Selected Cheesecake flavors: Zillionaire (chocolate and caramel) and Cookie Butter. Either cost you $3.99 for a two-pack. The rich, creamy cheesecake nicely combines with festive spice atop a crumbly cookie base, making for a memorable single-serve treat to serve at your next gathering or holiday party.
Belmont Chocolate Crème Pie
Another festive treat, Belmont's Chocolate Crème Pie, is set to hit shelves again on November 19. The dessert features a chocolate mousse base over chocolate crust with a whipped topping that's sure to please the crowd at just $5.79 for 25.5 ounces. This pie is known to be one of Aldi's standout options amongst other longer-standing winter offerings. You can find it in the freezer aisle.
Sundae Shoppe Holiday Gelato Flights
Ice cream lovers should be happy to know that advent calendars and crispy snacks are not all that Aldi has to offer this November. In the frozen section, Aldi fans can come across a recurring favorite, Sundae Shoppe's Holiday Gelato Flight. This product features the festive flavors of pumpkin pie, candy cane, and eggnog. Sure to satisfy at a price you shouldn't cringe over, this three-pack runs you $4.29 and hits shelves on November 26.
Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Pints
If gelato is a bit too rich for you, Aldi is also offering a seasonal run of ice cream by Sundae Shoppe. From November 26, stores carry maple pecan, which features a maple base dotted by pecan bits and caramel. There's also peppermint bark, which has a mint base tied together with a fudge swirl. These items are sold individually and only cost $2.49. They are likely to fly off shelves quickly since they nicely complement festive desserts such as pecan pies and hot fudge brownies. Get them quick.
Specially Selected Mini Scones
November 26 is a big day for holiday Aldi shoppers since you can scoop up a series of Speciality Selected mini scones. This returning seasonal product comes in two flavors, blueberry and cranberry orange, both at $5.79 per box. This freezer section item only takes about 15 minutes in the oven. Bake these up to accompany a morning cup of tea, or enjoy as an end-of-meal treat.
Kirkwood Holiday Chicken Nuggets
Aldi is bringing back another recurring favorite this season with the Kirkwood Holiday Nuggets. This item is easily heated in the oven or air fryer and makes for a fun meal for little ones and adults alike. Appearing in Christmas-themed shapes such as candy canes, stockings, and gingerbread men, this savory snack is a quick-and-tasty festive option. Each box hits the freezer section from November 26 and costs you $5.99.
Appetitos Mini Puff Pastries
In previous years, Aldi offered this product in a few seasonal flavors, including cranberry and feta and onion and Gouda. This bite-sized snack is back this year with the same fillings placed atop mini segments of puff pastry that can be easily heated up in the oven or air fryer. Set to hit shelves on November 26, this product costs you $4.99 per box. Customers on Reddit discussed their surprise with how filling the pastries are, making sure to stock up when they visit.