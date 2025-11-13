What Freeze Drying Does To The Texture Of Your Food

Walk into any specialty grocery or gift shop, and you're sure to spy a display of brightly colored (if pricey) freeze-dried candy. But while freeze-dried candy is a fairly recent trend, freeze drying has long had a variety of practical applications, from feeding soldiers to extending the shelf life of your favorite foods. Freeze-dried fruit, in particular, yields bright colors and rich fruit flavors in baking: Not only does it minimize the risk that your fresh fruit will mold before you get around to using it, but it can be easier to use due to the lack of moisture. But how does freeze drying change the texture of your food? Chowhound spoke exclusively with food scientist Britt, @theblackfoodscientist on Instagram and TikTok, to learn more.

In general, when foods are freeze dried, there's quite a dramatic change to their texture. "They become light and airy — keeping a similar shape as the original food," Britt tells us. In contrast, when foods are dehydrated via heat, they typically become chewier, in part because they retain some of their original moisture; that moisture makes all the difference in freeze-dried vs. dehydrated foods. "In freeze drying," she elaborates, "the food is frozen to very low temperatures and then put into a vacuum where the ice is turned immediately into vapor (a process called sublimation), removing all the water. Since the water in the food didn't go to its liquid state, the structure of the food is maintained." According to Britt, the airy, light texture you get from freeze drying is due to the fact that the food's moisture is removed in the process.