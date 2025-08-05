What You're Really Paying For When You Choose To Buy Freeze-Dried Candy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've visited a fair or farmers market in the last year or two, there's a good chance you've seen a stand selling freeze-dried candy. This light and airy treat has surged in popularity in recent years, mostly due to its unique texture and intensified flavors, not to mention its Instagram-worthy looks and ASMR-inducing characteristics. In addition to its distinctive puffed-up appearance, you've also probably noticed the high price tag. This is because, besides paying for the novelty, you're also paying for the high cost and time it takes to make it.

Freeze-drying candy requires expensive equipment, including a freeze dryer and a special vacuum pump. Commercial-grade machines typically cost around $10,000 to $15,000, while smaller, made-for-home machines run $2,000 to $5,000. Moreover, it's a prolonged process that can take from several hours to a full day, depending on the type of candy, and you can typically only freeze-dry small batches at a time. Besides the big box retailers, selling freeze-dried candy has become a popular small business venture due to its high profit potential (after initial startup costs), being relatively easy to execute at home or in a small commercial space, and the high demand for this trendy candy.

So, how much more expensive is freeze-dried candy than regular candy? When comparing prices at Walmart, Skittles Pop'd freeze-dried candy (one of the best new candies of 2024) costs close to $6 per bag, or $1.08 per ounce, while regular Skittles cost around 30 cents per ounce, on average. That's a substantial difference!