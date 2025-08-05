What You're Really Paying For When You Choose To Buy Freeze-Dried Candy
If you've visited a fair or farmers market in the last year or two, there's a good chance you've seen a stand selling freeze-dried candy. This light and airy treat has surged in popularity in recent years, mostly due to its unique texture and intensified flavors, not to mention its Instagram-worthy looks and ASMR-inducing characteristics. In addition to its distinctive puffed-up appearance, you've also probably noticed the high price tag. This is because, besides paying for the novelty, you're also paying for the high cost and time it takes to make it.
Freeze-drying candy requires expensive equipment, including a freeze dryer and a special vacuum pump. Commercial-grade machines typically cost around $10,000 to $15,000, while smaller, made-for-home machines run $2,000 to $5,000. Moreover, it's a prolonged process that can take from several hours to a full day, depending on the type of candy, and you can typically only freeze-dry small batches at a time. Besides the big box retailers, selling freeze-dried candy has become a popular small business venture due to its high profit potential (after initial startup costs), being relatively easy to execute at home or in a small commercial space, and the high demand for this trendy candy.
So, how much more expensive is freeze-dried candy than regular candy? When comparing prices at Walmart, Skittles Pop'd freeze-dried candy (one of the best new candies of 2024) costs close to $6 per bag, or $1.08 per ounce, while regular Skittles cost around 30 cents per ounce, on average. That's a substantial difference!
How freeze-dried candy is made
Freeze-drying, scientifically known as lyophilization, involves dehydrating frozen food through a process called sublimation; simply put, it turns ice into a gas without melting it first. When food is put in a freeze dryer, the machine begins by freezing it, typically to around -40 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, the trays undergo a gentle heating process, and the vacuum pump is activated to remove the water vapor from the chamber. The sublimation process gives the food its crunchy, airy texture and is what sets freeze-drying apart from dehydrating food.
Freeze-drying is also a great way to preserve food since it removes most of the water content that can cause bacteria growth. If stored properly, freeze-dried candy, like other freeze-dried food, will remain good for 25 years or possibly longer. This long shelf life is why most emergency or survival food kits include food that has been freeze-dried.
Unfortunately, you can't do this in your regular freezer, so you'll have to invest in the proper equipment if you want to freeze-dry candy at home. If you don't plan to sell it, you're likely better off buying it already made. You'll find lots of yummy options online, such as EShopX Freeze Dried Candy or Bliss Life Freeze Dried PB&J Marshmallow Candy.