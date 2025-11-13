Jacques Pépin's Fancy 2-Ingredient Cocktail Is Our Favorite Nightcap

Legendary chef, author, and TV personality Jacques Pépin may be a classically trained chef famous for complex dishes, but when it comes to cocktails, he knows that sometimes simplicity is the key to success. Unlike other celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay, whose favorite cocktail, Wake Up, You Donkey, includes honey and elderberry liqueur, Pépin prefers a simpler option. His go-to drink is a reverse Manhattan, a classic cocktail that uses vermouth, for a straightforward take that's lighter on the alcohol and ideal for a nightcap.

A traditional Manhattan is one of the oldest cocktails still enjoyed today, with roots dating back to the mid-to-late 1800s. Its recipe includes whiskey (bourbon or rye), sweet vermouth, and a few dashes of bitters. The traditional ratio of whiskey to vermouth is typically 2-to-1, but Pépin reverses the proportions and skips the bitters, making vermouth the main ingredient. His version, shared on his Instagram, also forgoes the maraschino cherry and traditional lemon or orange twist garnish in favor of a large slice of lime. The result is an easy-to-make cocktail with a bittersweet flavor and a citrusy zing.

Julia Child's husband Paul introduced Pépin to this Manhattan variation at a dinner in 1970. Pépin and Julia Child had a long and abiding friendship and appeared together on various PBS shows in the 1990s. Pépin made the reverse Manhattan his own and continues to imbibe in this easy-drinking cocktail more than 50 years on.