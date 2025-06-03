Vermouth Fans Need To Try This Classic Cocktail In Reverse

The Manhattan is a drink with a storied history dating to the 19th century that has remained as popular a cocktail today as when it was (most likely) invented by a bartender named George Black. According to the tales, he whipped it up at his bar, the Manhattan Inn, in New York City sometime in the 1860s or '70s. It's hard to beat this combination of rye (or bourbon), sweet vermouth, and bitters, but sometimes it can be a bit much, especially if you want more than one. For fans of vermouth or Manhattan lovers looking for a lighter version, the reverse Manhattan is the answer.

This is exactly what it sounds like. The rye-to-vermouth ratio is reversed from the common version so that it becomes 2 parts vermouth to 1 part rye. And, interestingly, this is much closer to the ratios of the original 19th-century Manhattan recipe. In various cocktail books from 1884 (the first year the full recipe was printed), they call for either equal parts of sweet vermouth to whiskey or 1 part vermouth to ½ part whiskey. With the reverse Manhattan you end up with a lighter, more bittersweet version of the drink that lets the vermouth shine through. And since vermouth is lower in alcohol, you can tone down your Manhattan, which is a traditionally strong cocktail.