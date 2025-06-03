Vermouth Fans Need To Try This Classic Cocktail In Reverse
The Manhattan is a drink with a storied history dating to the 19th century that has remained as popular a cocktail today as when it was (most likely) invented by a bartender named George Black. According to the tales, he whipped it up at his bar, the Manhattan Inn, in New York City sometime in the 1860s or '70s. It's hard to beat this combination of rye (or bourbon), sweet vermouth, and bitters, but sometimes it can be a bit much, especially if you want more than one. For fans of vermouth or Manhattan lovers looking for a lighter version, the reverse Manhattan is the answer.
This is exactly what it sounds like. The rye-to-vermouth ratio is reversed from the common version so that it becomes 2 parts vermouth to 1 part rye. And, interestingly, this is much closer to the ratios of the original 19th-century Manhattan recipe. In various cocktail books from 1884 (the first year the full recipe was printed), they call for either equal parts of sweet vermouth to whiskey or 1 part vermouth to ½ part whiskey. With the reverse Manhattan you end up with a lighter, more bittersweet version of the drink that lets the vermouth shine through. And since vermouth is lower in alcohol, you can tone down your Manhattan, which is a traditionally strong cocktail.
Why the reverse Manhattan works
The reverse Manhattan is not uncharted waters in the mixological sense. All you're really doing is reversing the proportions of the whiskey and vermouth while still including a few dashes of bitters. You're not straying too far from a regular Manhattan. The trick is to use a good vermouth, which is a fortified wine and should be stored in your refrigerator after opening it to keep it from oxidizing. We recommend something like Carpano Antica Formula, Strucchi Rosso, or Miró Rosso, all of which have complex flavor profiles that sing in this cocktail. Or, if you're a true vermouth fan, you can experiment and mix a few of your favorites together (while keeping the ratio of 2 parts vermouth to 1 part whiskey) to find a flavor profile that appeals to you.
Another key to making the reverse Manhattan work is choosing the right whiskey. We recommend something like Beverly High Rye, a multi-award-winning American whiskey rich with flavors of vanilla, burnt sugar, and warming spice. And at 96 proof, it can stand up to the vermouth (but is delicious neat as well). Russell's Reserve Single Barrel Rye is another great choice. If you prefer bourbon in your Manhattan, either Woodford Reserve or Bulleit are good choices. finish with either an orange twist or cocktail cherry. This unique — old school — take on this storied cocktail will have you rethinking sweet vermouth as you savor the lighter side of the Manhattan.