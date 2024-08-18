Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Cocktail Has A Harsh Name But A Smooth Flavor

For as blunt and unabashed as Gordon Ramsay is in his on-screen persona, you mustn't forget that he is a top-tier chef whose palate has to be finely tuned to detect even the most delicate flavors. For this reason the Wake Up, You Donkey must be impressive. A quick look at the ingredients shows why a chef of Ramsay's caliber would take a liking to it.

Advertisement

Tequila is an extremely versatile base liquor for cocktails, as evidenced by the sheer amount of great mixers you can use with it, ranging from dark soda to orange juice. Ramsay doesn't specify which tequila he uses beyond saying it's "the most amazing tequila." A reposado tequila would provide enough boldness without distracting your taste buds from the other ingredients present. For the other components, using honey instead of another sweetener is a brilliant move, as honey provides floral flavor and earthiness not present in simple syrup. This also complements the elderflower (whether it's smoked as Ramsay prefers or not). It's unclear whether the elderflower flavor is added as a syrup, liqueur, or otherwise, but the bonus is that you have several options to add this delicate-but-definitive flavor to your cocktail. Top it with some effervescent cider, garnish with a lime wedge, and you have a drink that's easy to make and even easier to drink.

Advertisement