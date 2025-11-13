Why Chefs Don't Technically Own Their Own Recipes

When you create a work of art, writing, or music, it is automatically protected by copyright, whether you specifically register it with the United States Copyright Office or not. But what about recipes? After all, recipe creators from celebrity chefs to bloggers may spend a substantial amount of time determining precise flavors and ratios. If, after all that effort, someone shared their recipe online without any credit, it's easy to imagine how frustrated they might be! Unfortunately, for the most part, recipes don't fall under copyright protection. Ty M. Sheaks, managing partner at McCathern Law in Frisco, Texas, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to explain more.

Sheaks leads McCathern's Restaurant & Hospitality Section, and while his advice is specific to Texas law, and thus may vary from the laws in other states, many of the principles are more widely applicable. "Generally, copyright law excludes copyright protection for procedures and processes, which fundamentally is what a recipe is," Sheaks said. "To be copyrightable, the work must include some extent of creativity from the author."

For chefs employed at a restaurant, this notion of recipe ownership is even further removed. "In a work-for-hire situation, the employer for whom the work was prepared is considered the creator who owns the copyright, unless the parties have expressly agreed otherwise in a signed agreement (which rarely happens)," says Sheaks. In other words, a recipe created for the restaurant belongs to the restaurant — although, again, recipes themselves are difficult to copyright.