20 Award-Winning Cookbooks To Add To Your Collection

If you could have a million of anything, but it couldn't be money, what would it be? If you're like us, your answer would be cookbooks. There's just something very visceral about the experience of flipping through the pages, looking at the beautiful photography, reading funny passages, and walking through the recipe like the author is standing right beside you in the kitchen. It's an experience you don't get from scrolling through a recipe blog online.

Cookbooks cover seemingly every corner of the culinary world, from confections and appetizers to vintage pasta dishes and breads. How do you decide which ones are worth buying? Well, the James Beard Foundation and the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP), among others, have their idea of what makes a good cookbook, and carrying a New York Times Bestseller seal can make you feel more confident about the cookbooks you buy. But we wanted to give you an even more distilled list of the best award-winning cookbooks worth buying. Not only do these cookbooks have the title of being a best-seller or award-winning selection (sometimes both), but they also are as much of a joy to read as they are to cook from.