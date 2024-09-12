There's A Reason You Don't See Grape Ice Cream In Stores

One of the most magical things about ice cream is its versatility, as almost any flavor you can dream of can be whipped up into reality. Of all the kinds of ice cream out there, fruit flavors are certainly the most common — and yet grape is never an option.

When so many complex flavors have been experimented with — including these 14 discontinued Häagen-Dazs flavors we aren't likely to see again — the absence of a simple grape ice cream in grocery store freezers can be explained by a few key factors. For one, the scientific makeup of grapes renders the freezing process particularly complicated. Additionally, there is a strange tale involving Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. Allegedly, Cohen made grape ice cream for Greenfield's sister, Becky, in an attempt to woo her. However, the story claims Cohen didn't know grapes are poisonous to dogs, resulting in the unfortunate demise of Becky's beloved canine, and supposedly Cohen and Becky's blossoming romance. This story lingers today in the ongoing rumor that the FDA banned grape ice cream for the danger it poses to dogs.

Of course, this story is unsubstantiated and remains more of a fable than anything else. Thankfully, there is a more scientific reason behind the commercial impossibility of grape ice cream.