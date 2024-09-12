There's A Reason You Don't See Grape Ice Cream In Stores
One of the most magical things about ice cream is its versatility, as almost any flavor you can dream of can be whipped up into reality. Of all the kinds of ice cream out there, fruit flavors are certainly the most common — and yet grape is never an option.
When so many complex flavors have been experimented with — including these 14 discontinued Häagen-Dazs flavors we aren't likely to see again — the absence of a simple grape ice cream in grocery store freezers can be explained by a few key factors. For one, the scientific makeup of grapes renders the freezing process particularly complicated. Additionally, there is a strange tale involving Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. Allegedly, Cohen made grape ice cream for Greenfield's sister, Becky, in an attempt to woo her. However, the story claims Cohen didn't know grapes are poisonous to dogs, resulting in the unfortunate demise of Becky's beloved canine, and supposedly Cohen and Becky's blossoming romance. This story lingers today in the ongoing rumor that the FDA banned grape ice cream for the danger it poses to dogs.
Of course, this story is unsubstantiated and remains more of a fable than anything else. Thankfully, there is a more scientific reason behind the commercial impossibility of grape ice cream.
The tricky science of grape ice cream
In the case of grapes, the very same thing that gives the fruits their distinctive purple color is also what makes them so hard to turn into ice cream. A compound called anthocyanin is to blame for rendering grapes especially unwilling to become ice cream by affecting the way grapes freeze. On top of the anthocyanin compound, the acid in grapes adds an extra step to creating ice cream that most manufacturers would likely rather avoid: When mixed with the acidic content in grapes, dairy tends to spoil. Unfortunately, this means that acid has to be removed from grape juice before it can be turned into ice cream. The final stroke of bad luck for grape ice cream is the high water content of grapes. Sadly, relying on a watery base will often produce ice cream sprinkled with chunks of ice.
However, if you have been dreaming of grape ice cream, you don't necessarily have to give up on your reverie. After all, cherries contain a similar amount of water as grapes, and cherry ice cream has been popularized by the Ben & Jerry's flavor, Cherry Garcia. It appears that if the commercial demand for grape ice cream were higher, the technology to make it happen is out there.
Alternative to grape ice cream
Though it seems that grape ice cream on a commercial scale is not likely to happen soon, that doesn't mean grapes can't be used in ice creams and sorbets at home. In fact, it appears part of the difficulty with grape ice cream arises when it is mass-produced. To get the most out of your at-home grape ice cream, check out these tips for storing grapes so they last for weeks.
If you're curious to try grape ice cream, there are a couple of different options. Some recipes suggest starting by boiling grapes in a pan over medium heat to make grape syrup, and then adding the syrup to condensed milk and cream. Others suggest mixing grape soda with condensed milk to create a grape-flavored ice cream.
If you're craving something similar to grape ice cream that is easier to make, consider grape sorbet. You can use cotton candy grapes to make this sorbet, so you may need a refresher on when you can expect cotton candy grapes to hit the shelves. You'll also need lime juice, water, and white sugar. Freeze the grapes overnight, and blend them with a food processor or blender. After adding lime juice, water, and sugar, blend until reaching the right consistency, and enjoy!