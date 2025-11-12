How To Salvage Gummy Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes can be a bit temperamental, to say the least. From lumpy to watery to bland to gummy, it can be a little tough to get them just right (especially when you're focused on getting all the other trimmings of a holiday meal onto the table). If you've found that your mashed potatoes have taken on a bit of a gluey, gummy consistency, you're not alone, and thankfully, there are a few things you can try to bring them back to life. From adding extra dairy to transforming your dish completely, you've got options.
First, try mixing some additional butter into your potatoes to change up the gummy texture. While it's normally recommended to add butter to potatoes earlier in the preparation process, adding some extra fat at the end can help to break up a gummy texture. If this still doesn't take you to your desired texture, it's time to switch up your game plan and transform your potatoes into a new dish. Try folding in some cheese (shred your own if you can — using bagged shredded cheese isn't usually the best for texture, as it has added starch to keep the shreds from clumping in the bag), moving your potatoes to a baking dish, and sticking them in the oven until they begin to develop a golden crust. If you feel like going the extra mile, mix in some cream cheese for extra decadence, or top them with some buttered breadcrumbs or French fried onions for a textural contrast.
Preventing gummy mashed potatoes from the get-go
Making perfect mashed potatoes means avoiding common mistakes from the start. First, you need to get started with the right potatoes. Choose a starchy option — like a russet potato — to get smooth, buttery mashed potatoes (waxy options tend to mash less easily, creating a lumpy end result). You'll also want to be sure that you start with cold water when you're boiling your potatoes, as they may cook unevenly if they're dropped into hot water. If you're using small or medium potatoes, feel free to leave them whole — if you're using larger potatoes, be sure to cut them up so they cook more evenly. Another great tip for making mashed potatoes is to leaving the skins on when boiling them, as doing so can provide a flavor boost.
When it comes to mixing up your mashed potatoes, less is more. A gluey, gummy texture typically is a result of potatoes being overmixed (often by a kitchen stand mixer). While it's a little bit of extra work, you might find that using a potato ricer works well to break down potatoes without overworking them. If you do decide to use a stand mixer or other electric mixing/mashing aid, be sure to use low speed and take it slowly, testing out the texture of your potatoes along the way.