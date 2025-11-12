How To Salvage Gummy Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes can be a bit temperamental, to say the least. From lumpy to watery to bland to gummy, it can be a little tough to get them just right (especially when you're focused on getting all the other trimmings of a holiday meal onto the table). If you've found that your mashed potatoes have taken on a bit of a gluey, gummy consistency, you're not alone, and thankfully, there are a few things you can try to bring them back to life. From adding extra dairy to transforming your dish completely, you've got options.

First, try mixing some additional butter into your potatoes to change up the gummy texture. While it's normally recommended to add butter to potatoes earlier in the preparation process, adding some extra fat at the end can help to break up a gummy texture. If this still doesn't take you to your desired texture, it's time to switch up your game plan and transform your potatoes into a new dish. Try folding in some cheese (shred your own if you can — using bagged shredded cheese isn't usually the best for texture, as it has added starch to keep the shreds from clumping in the bag), moving your potatoes to a baking dish, and sticking them in the oven until they begin to develop a golden crust. If you feel like going the extra mile, mix in some cream cheese for extra decadence, or top them with some buttered breadcrumbs or French fried onions for a textural contrast.