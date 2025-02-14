For Better Mashed Potatoes, Add The Butter At Just The Right Time

We know what you're thinking: Why try to overcomplicate a dish where the name says it all? Boil potatoes, mash them up, and season to your liking. But how many times have you made (or been served) mashed potatoes that fall pretty short of their dreamy heights?

The truth is that cooking mashed potatoes requires more careful attention than you'd think. Underboil your potatoes and you're left with a firmly lumpy result. Overcook them and your potatoes will taste grainy. Over mix them after mashing and they'll become gluey. Add butter at the wrong time and your mashed potatoes won't taste like butter at all. Yes, we're serious.

Almost every mashed potato recipe calls for some combination of milk (or heavy cream or half and half) and butter, which are both added to the potatoes after they're boiled and mashed (or riced or food milled). Some supposedly helpful recipes even have you melt the butter with the milk to save you a dish to wash later, before adding them to the potatoes at the same time. This, however, is a huge mistake in terms of flavor as well as texture. The reasons why come down to both logic and science.