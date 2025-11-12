The Old School Fruit Pie Flavor That Still Deserves A Seat At The Table

If we asked you to name five pies, you could probably double that number without even trying. Botanicals like apple and cherry would likely dominate the fruit category proper, with key lime and lemon meringue easing the discussion into custards, and those (mostly) no-bake banana cream babies diverging even further. And you might even wade into savories before you landed on one wonderful filling that seems to have fallen out of favor: pear.

While ye olde pear pie recipes have popped up throughout history, some dating back to Shakespearean England, they just aren't terrifically ubiquitous today. Some folks might find pears a bit finicky to work with, as they're already quite soft when ripe, and thus more liable to render to mush in the oven versus something like the hearty apple. Some might not like pears' finely granulated texture. Or maybe because Granny Smith's inertia is just impossible to stop at this point, the pear doesn't quite enjoy its share of the pie spotlight. But, done right, these sweet, juicy fruits can make for quite the slice.