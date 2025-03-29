The American City Where Lettuce Is A Must-Have Burrito Ingredient

Is there anything more satisfying than a warm burrito made fresh and wolfed down in all of its saucy, overflowing glory? In Mexico, where burritos originate from, the burrito content varies from region to region, but a good one can be easily spotted by a freshly made flour tortilla intentionally filled with deeply flavorful ingredients held together with melted cheese (and love). Stateside, the perfect burrito comes in many forms, be it a perfectly put-together breakfast burrito or a wet burrito (heavy on the chipotle enchilada sauce). In Chicago, serving a burrito with some crisp lettuce expertly folded into the mix is the unexpected delight that hits all the right spots in one bite. While lettuce isn't traditionally added elsewhere, Chicago natives can't get enough of this leafy burrito addition for a lunchtime pick-me-up.

In a survey by the Chicago Tribune that analyzed 100 Mexican eateries in the city, 75 of them included lettuce and cheese, 69 of them included refried beans and tomato, 55 included sour cream, and rice was only included in 12 of the spots. Much to the dismay of California natives who are much more inclined to a burrito complete with carne asada, pico de gallo, guacamole, french fries, and cheddar cheese, it's hard to avoid lettuce when ordering burritos from a real Chicagoan taqueria. It's not uncommon to find Chicago burrito eaters adding double or triple lettuce to their order too. The thing that grosses most people out about adding lettuce into a burrito is the idea of the lettuce leaves turning soggy, which is a crime in the world of burritos. However, if eaten on the spot, then you are able to enjoy a burrito with a slightly crunchy texture — which means no ordering lettuce-laden burritos to take away.