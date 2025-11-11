Taco Bell Ditched This Mountain Dew Flavor Years Ago And Fans Are Still Losing It

Back in 2004, Mountain Dew's Baja Blast premiered as a Taco Bell-exclusive flavor. Since then, Baja Blast has earned meme-worthy fame and inspired other Taco Bell exclusive offerings, such as the pinnacle of fast food dessert: Baja Blast Pie. While there's already plenty to be excited for, there's one discontinued Mountain Dew flavor that is worthy of a comeback: Sangrita Blast. The limited-time flavor made its debut via Taco Bell soda fountains in the summer of 2013, was released in stores in 2015, and then quietly discontinued only four years after it came out. Over its four-year run, Sangrita Blast left such an impact that it inspired fans to start petitions to revive the flavor.

Mountain Dew Sangrita Blast's flavor was described as a citrus punch on its packaging, but some fans online said that it boasted more of a cherry flavor. Although the maroon-hued Dew began its life at Taco Bell, it would find its way to store shelves alongside Mountain Dew, rereleasing Baja Blast in bottled and canned forms to stores nationwide. As this too was a limited run, Sangrita Blast appeared to vanish completely in 2017 with no explanation other than its limited-time status, evidenced by the bottle's label.