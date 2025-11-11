Taco Bell Ditched This Mountain Dew Flavor Years Ago And Fans Are Still Losing It
Back in 2004, Mountain Dew's Baja Blast premiered as a Taco Bell-exclusive flavor. Since then, Baja Blast has earned meme-worthy fame and inspired other Taco Bell exclusive offerings, such as the pinnacle of fast food dessert: Baja Blast Pie. While there's already plenty to be excited for, there's one discontinued Mountain Dew flavor that is worthy of a comeback: Sangrita Blast. The limited-time flavor made its debut via Taco Bell soda fountains in the summer of 2013, was released in stores in 2015, and then quietly discontinued only four years after it came out. Over its four-year run, Sangrita Blast left such an impact that it inspired fans to start petitions to revive the flavor.
Mountain Dew Sangrita Blast's flavor was described as a citrus punch on its packaging, but some fans online said that it boasted more of a cherry flavor. Although the maroon-hued Dew began its life at Taco Bell, it would find its way to store shelves alongside Mountain Dew, rereleasing Baja Blast in bottled and canned forms to stores nationwide. As this too was a limited run, Sangrita Blast appeared to vanish completely in 2017 with no explanation other than its limited-time status, evidenced by the bottle's label.
Mountain Dew Sangrita Blast is one of the many flavors fans demand back
As hot in demand as the revitalization of Sangrita Blast may be, it's not the only discontinued Dew out there to spark fan interest. Amidst the push for Sangrita Blast in 2015, the PepsiCo brand also released Mountain Dewshine. Although Dewshine's release didn't end well, it captured the attention of craft-loving fans and paid tribute to its bootlegging origins. PepsiCo also released Mountain Dew Spiked in 2017, which mixed the classic Dew flavor with lemonade and "spiked" with a blast of prickly pear flavor. While both were met with some controversy as the marketing of the non-alcoholic sodas may have seemed misleading and confusing, it doesn't change the fact that they acquired a similar fandom to Sangrita Blast that demanded their return.
It's unclear whether Mountain Dew will bring Sangrita Blast, or any of its discontinued flavors, back any time soon. Fortunately, there are plenty of new Taco Bell items that were released in 2025 to satiate fans in the meantime, including the Baja Blast Midnight, a passion fruit variation of the beloved soda.