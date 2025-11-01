Mountain Dew Once Released A 'Moonshine Soda' — And It Didn't End Well

History has seen some interesting things in terms of soft drinks that have come and gone. In attempts to stay relevant, companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have tried everything from introducing new flavors to tailoring its marketing to capture the attention of hopeless Gen Xers. Some new drinks find success, while others become spectacular fails like New Coke. One lesser-remembered attempt was Mountain Dew's Dewshine — a clear, non-alcoholic citrusy soda inspired by the soda's bootlegging origins. Unfortunately, Dewshine was discontinued for reasons that remain unclear, though factors may have included a lack of consumer interest and its somewhat controversial packaging. It only lasted around two years, but its distinctive labeling, flavor, and clear color made it a memorable addition to PepsiCo's Mountain Dew family.

In early 2015, Mountain Dew released Dewshine to the general public. The drink aimed to jump on the popularity of craft beverages, offering a unique flavor packaged in high-neck bottles. The new non-alcoholic flavor paid tribute to Mountain Dew's Tennessee bootlegging origins. Its packaging featured Mountain Dew's original mascot, Willie the Hillbilly, and its original slogan, "It'll tickle yore innards." The launch was heavily promoted, including a website that told Dewshine's backstory, a collaboration contest with Circle K to win limited edition Mason jars, and a Rebel Spirits social media contest awarding a Backwoods Legend book to the first 20 participants. Even Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s No. 88 race car received a special retro look to celebrate the beverage line.