Leftover Mashed Potatoes? Turn Them Into Crispy Patties With Just 2 Ingredients
Have a ton of leftover mashed potatoes on hand? We've got a simple way to use them up — and you'll only need a couple of ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen. Bring new life to your leftover mashed potatoes by mixing them with a little bit of flour and an egg (or two, depending on the amount of leftover mashed potatoes you have). Flatten them out into patties, fry them in a bit of oil or butter, and boom — you have a crispy, crunchy, savory side that goes perfectly with any meal (seriously — mashed potato patties are a great fit alongside breakfast).
There's no need to stick to an exact recipe when you're making potato patties. The amount of flour you'll need will depend on the thickness of your mashed potatoes: Shoot for a pliable consistency that's not quite as thick as what you'd use if you were making old school potato candy. Keep an eye on them while they cook, give them a flip halfway through, and serve on their own, with ketchup (as you would with hash browns), or top a short stack of potato patties off with a fried egg.
Adding flavor to mashed potato patties
You really can't go wrong with fried mashed potatoes — even if you don't add any other seasonings or flavors, you'll still love the end result. That being said, there are plenty of ways to add a little extra flavor punch to your fried potato patties. When it comes to mix-ins, the options are endless. Try crumbling some crispy bacon into your potatoes for a textural contrast that also adds a nice smoky flavor. You can also chop up some chives to add a subtle hint of oniony flavor. If you want to take the crispiness to the next level, try putting a Turkish twist on your patties by pressing them into breadcrumbs before frying.
Once your potato patties are fried and ready to eat, you can top them the same as you would a baked potato. Add a bit of butter, sour cream, or even more bacon to round out your plate. You can also make a potato-loaded eggs Benedict for a twist on the breakfast classic. Use your potato patty as a substitute for your English muffin and top it off with ham, runny poached eggs and a classic hollandaise sauce (you don't even need a blender to whip up a homemade version). If you're in the mood for something a little spicy, try topping your potato patties with a bit of sriracha or a sriracha-mayo blend.