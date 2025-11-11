Leftover Mashed Potatoes? Turn Them Into Crispy Patties With Just 2 Ingredients

Have a ton of leftover mashed potatoes on hand? We've got a simple way to use them up — and you'll only need a couple of ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen. Bring new life to your leftover mashed potatoes by mixing them with a little bit of flour and an egg (or two, depending on the amount of leftover mashed potatoes you have). Flatten them out into patties, fry them in a bit of oil or butter, and boom — you have a crispy, crunchy, savory side that goes perfectly with any meal (seriously — mashed potato patties are a great fit alongside breakfast).

There's no need to stick to an exact recipe when you're making potato patties. The amount of flour you'll need will depend on the thickness of your mashed potatoes: Shoot for a pliable consistency that's not quite as thick as what you'd use if you were making old school potato candy. Keep an eye on them while they cook, give them a flip halfway through, and serve on their own, with ketchup (as you would with hash browns), or top a short stack of potato patties off with a fried egg.