The Unexpected Thrift Find That Makes Kitchens Look High-End

There are plenty of kitchen upgrades that can be done with little upheaval, but this DIY project will take a little more effort. The finished project will be worth it for those interested in creating a kitchen with natural and organic textures and design. From finding and carrying the headboard home to making sure all the pieces fit just right over the vent, it's best done by those that are familiar with woodworking and, most importantly, have access to a table saw.

Once you have picked out your perfect antique piece, you will first need to create a frame for your hood cover. Build the frame from two 2x4 frames (one for the top and one for the bottom). You will then need a table saw to cut your headboard into pieces to make the sides and cover. For an average range hood, your cover will likely be taller than the range and extend to the ceiling, with a little bit of room around the range on both sides. Once you've cut your side pieces, they can be attached to the frame using first glue and then nails. The front piece (and hopefully the most beautiful part of your headboard) can be attached next, again using glue first and then screwed into the 2x4 frame.

To hang your wooden range cover, make sure to first mark the placement on the wall. You can then cut two lengths of wood, to use as horizontal braces. The built hood cover can then be placed on the braces first and then secured into the wall. This project will likely also require sanding, staining, and finishing the boards, as well as buffing with some wax and oil to give your gorgeous new addition some new-to-you shine.