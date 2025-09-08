Do Those Trendy Farmhouse Kitchen Sinks Chip Or Scratch Too Easily? What To Know

At a glance, it's easy for anyone to assume that a farmhouse kitchen sink is borderline indestructible. The reality, however, is that, yes, a farmhouse sink is prone to chips and scratches. After all, the farmhouse sink is just a style. How much the sink scratches and chips depends on the material it is made from. For instance, fireclay is known to be the strongest option on the market, while porcelain sinks are a bit more delicate.

It's important to know the pros and cons of different materials for your new kitchen sink to make an informed decision. Fortunately, the farmhouse sink style can be moulded from a number of materials, such as the aforementioned fireclay and porcelain, in addition to stainless steel, copper, quartz, stone, and cast iron.

Each material behaves differently. While porcelain will quickly show chips and scratches, stainless steel is rather resistant to chip damage but is hyper prone to scratches, and fireclay is resistant to both. That said, nothing is indestructible, as even fireclay farmhouse sinks will show wear and tear over time if not cared for properly.